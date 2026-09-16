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China warns US space weapons could fuel arms race - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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China warns US space weapons could fuel arms race

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 16, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 16, 2026

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China Urges US to Stop Space Weapon Deployment, Citing Arms Race Fears

China's Response to US Space Weapon Deployment

By Eduardo Baptista

China's Official Statement

BEIJING, Sept 16 (Reuters) - China urged the United States to halt its military build-up in outer space after Washington acknowledged it has weapons deployed in orbit, while Chinese state media warned the move could fuel a global arms race.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said Beijing opposed the weaponization of outer space and turning it into a war zone.

Call for Strategic Stability

"We urge the U.S. to stop expanding military build-up in outer space, and uphold global strategic stability with concrete actions," Guo told a regular press briefing on Tuesday.

US Acknowledgement of Space Weapons

U.S. Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink said on Monday the United States had "on-orbit space control weapons capable of defending the Joint Force against hostile adversary action", the strongest acknowledgement yet by a Pentagon official of U.S. weapons in orbit. Meink did not identify the weapons.

Chinese Media and Analyst Reactions

Concerns Over Space Hegemony

China's state-backed Global Times said in a report on Tuesday that the disclosure exposed what it called Washington’s pursuit of "space hegemony" and risked fuelling a global space arms race.

Shift in US Space Strategy

Chinese military analyst Song Zhongping told the newspaper the acknowledgement marked a shift from protecting space assets and relying on ground-based counter-space systems toward directly deploying weapons in orbit.

Potential Global Reactions

"If the U.S. continues down this path, other countries may be forced to respond," Song said.

Security Dilemma and Global Implications

Last week, state news agency Xinhua said in an analysis of a U.S. orbital military exercise that Washington's push to weaponize this domain risked creating a "security dilemma", forcing other countries to strengthen counter-space capabilities that the United States would then regard as new threats.

(Reporting by Eduardo Baptista; Editing by Michael Perry)

Key Takeaways

  • U.S. Air Force Secretary Troy Meink publicly confirmed the U.S. has deployed “on‑orbit space control weapons” capable of defending the Joint Force—a landmark admission fueling international concern over space weaponization. (internazionale.it)
  • China’s foreign ministry reiterated opposition to weaponizing outer space and warned that U.S. actions could provoke an arms race; state media added the move reveals U.S. pursuit of “space hegemony.” (irishtimes.com)
  • Other nations, including Russia, also criticized the U.S. disclosure—Moscow highlighted the risks to long‑term space stability and warned of catastrophic consequences for humanity. (marketscreener.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What has China warned about US space weapons?
China warned that US deployment of weapons in orbit could fuel a global arms race and undermine strategic stability.
What is the US position on space weapons?
The US acknowledged it has on-orbit space control weapons to defend against hostile adversary actions.
Why does China oppose the weaponization of outer space?
China opposes turning outer space into a war zone and urges maintaining global strategic stability.
How did Chinese media respond to the US space weapons disclosure?
Chinese state media said the US move exposes its pursuit of space hegemony and risks escalating a global arms race.
What action does China urge the US to take regarding space militarization?
China urges the US to stop expanding its military build-up in outer space and take concrete steps for stability.

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