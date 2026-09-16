Germany to Introduce Market Incentives for Increased Gas Storage This Winter

Germany's Strategy for Gas Storage and Winter Supply Security

BERLIN, Sept 16 (Reuters) - German Economy Minister Katherina Reiche plans to use market incentives to encourage traders to keep more gas available this winter, while avoiding direct state gas purchases, amid concerns over supply, a government source told Reuters.

Planned Autumn Tender and Long Term Options (LTOs)

• A planned autumn tender for Long Term Options, or LTOs, will be increased by an as yet undetermined volume of gas, the source said.

Role of Trading Hub Europe

• LTOs allow Trading Hub Europe, Germany's nationwide gas market coordinator, to secure gas deliveries from traders for potential future use.

Collaboration with State-Owned Energy Companies

Uniper and SEFE Storage Utilization

• The government has also agreed with state-owned energy companies Uniper and SEFE that they will make fuller use of their storage capabilities, the source said.

Decision Timeline

• Politico reported that Reiche's ministry aimed to decide on the matter by September 21.

Current Gas Storage Levels and Winter Outlook

Storage Status and Historical Context

• Germany's gas storage sites were around 53% full in early September, the lowest level for the time of year since records began 15 years ago, according to storage association INES.

Potential Risks for Winter Supply

• INES warned last week that an exceptionally cold winter could lead to supply shortfalls as early as January.

(Reporting by Holger Hansen, writing by Rachel More, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)