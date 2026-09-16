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German minister plans market incentives to boost gas storage, source says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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German minister plans market incentives to boost gas storage, source says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 16, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 16, 2026

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Finance Energy Markets

Germany to Introduce Market Incentives for Increased Gas Storage This Winter

Germany's Strategy for Gas Storage and Winter Supply Security

BERLIN, Sept 16 (Reuters) - German Economy Minister Katherina Reiche plans to use market incentives to encourage traders to keep more gas available this winter, while avoiding direct state gas purchases, amid concerns over supply, a government source told Reuters.

Planned Autumn Tender and Long Term Options (LTOs)

• A planned autumn tender for Long Term Options, or LTOs, will be increased by an as yet undetermined volume of gas, the source said.

Role of Trading Hub Europe

• LTOs allow Trading Hub Europe, Germany's nationwide gas market coordinator, to secure gas deliveries from traders for potential future use.

Collaboration with State-Owned Energy Companies

Uniper and SEFE Storage Utilization

• The government has also agreed with state-owned energy companies Uniper and SEFE that they will make fuller use of their storage capabilities, the source said.

Decision Timeline

• Politico reported that Reiche's ministry aimed to decide on the matter by September 21.

Current Gas Storage Levels and Winter Outlook

Storage Status and Historical Context

• Germany's gas storage sites were around 53% full in early September, the lowest level for the time of year since records began 15 years ago, according to storage association INES.

Potential Risks for Winter Supply

• INES warned last week that an exceptionally cold winter could lead to supply shortfalls as early as January.

(Reporting by Holger Hansen, writing by Rachel More, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

Key Takeaways

  • Germany’s gas storage was only ~53% full in early September — the lowest level for the time of year in 15 years — raising winter supply concerns (marketscreener.com).
  • Minister Reiche proposes using market incentives via expanded Long Term Options (LTOs) rather than direct state procurement, aiming for a decision by September 21 (lobbyregister.bundestag.de).
  • State energy firms Uniper and SEFE have agreed to better utilize their storage capacities, as INES warns that a very cold winter could lead to supply shortfalls as early as January (zeit.de).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What measures is Germany taking to boost gas storage?
Germany plans to use market incentives rather than direct state gas purchases to encourage traders to increase gas storage ahead of winter.
What are Long Term Options (LTOs) in the German gas market?
Long Term Options allow Trading Hub Europe to secure gas deliveries from traders for use in potential future supply shortages.
How full are Germany's gas storage sites currently?
As of early September, Germany's gas storage sites were about 53% full, the lowest level for this time of year in 15 years.
What risks does Germany face if winter is exceptionally cold?
An exceptionally cold winter could result in gas supply shortfalls as early as January, according to the storage association INES.
Which state-owned companies are involved in Germany’s gas storage plans?
Uniper and SEFE, both state-owned energy companies, have agreed to make fuller use of their gas storage capabilities.

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