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UK summons senior Iranian diplomat over stabbing of Iranian journalist in London

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 7, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 7, 2026

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UK Summons Senior Iranian Diplomat After Journalist Stabbed in London

Incident Overview and Diplomatic Response

Details of the Attack and Sentencing

LONDON, July 7 (Reuters) - Britain on Tuesday summoned Iran's Chargé d’Affaires, Tehran's most senior diplomat in London, after two Romanian nationals were given lengthy jail sentences over the stabbing of a journalist working for a Persian-language media group in London.

The two men, Nandito Badea, 21, and George Stana, 25, -who British prosecutors said were acting as proxies for the Iranian government - were sentenced last week to eight years and 12 years in jail respectively for their role in the 2024 attack.

They had pleaded not guilty to charges of wounding with intent but were convicted at London's Woolwich Crown Court in June.

Victim Profile

Pouria Zaratifoukolaei, known as Pouria Zeraati, a British journalist of Iranian origin who works for Iran International, was stabbed three times in the leg near his home in southwest London in March 2024.

Political and Diplomatic Reactions

UK Government and Lawmakers' Statements

British lawmakers said last year that Iran posed a significant and wide-ranging threat to Britain. Iran's embassy in London said it rejected the "unfounded, politically motivated and hostile allegations".

The embassy did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the British government's latest move.

Foreign Office Statement

The British Foreign Office statement said the judge had "concluded that this attack (on the journalist) was carried out in the interests of, and on behalf of, the Iranian state".

"This follows a longstanding pattern of hostile activity by the Iranian intelligence services on UK soil," it said.

"Iran’s actions attempt to undermine UK sovereignty and security and are completely unacceptable – it must cease in these activities immediately," it said.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Muvija MEditing by Gareth Jones)

Key Takeaways

  • Two Romanian nationals, Nandito Badea (8 years) and George Stana (12 years), were convicted in June 2026 for the March 29, 2024 stabbing of journalist Pouria Zeraati, a presenter at Iran International; the judge found the attack was carried out on behalf of the Iranian state. (AP, Euronews) (apnews.com)
  • Britain summoned Iran’s Chargé d’Affaires in London on July 7, 2026, condemning the attack as part of a longstanding pattern of Iranian intelligence operations targeting dissidents on UK soil. (Reuters) (apnews.com)
  • UK intelligence and security bodies have repeatedly warned of escalating Iran‑linked threats, including murder or kidnapping attempts and use of criminal proxies; in May 2026, the UK imposed sanctions on individuals and groups linked to Iran’s hostile activity. (AP, ISC report) (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the UK summon Iran's senior diplomat?
The UK summoned Iran's senior diplomat to protest the stabbing of an Iranian journalist in London, believed to be linked to the Iranian state.
Who was the journalist attacked in London?
Pouria Zeraati, a British journalist of Iranian origin working for Iran International, was stabbed near his home in southwest London in March 2024.
Who was convicted for stabbing the Iranian journalist?
Two Romanian nationals, Nandito Badea and George Stana, were convicted and sentenced to eight and twelve years in jail, respectively.
What was the British government's response to the attack?
The British government condemned Iran's involvement, stating it was part of a pattern of hostile activity by Iranian intelligence services.
How did Iran's embassy respond to the allegations?
Iran's embassy in London rejected the allegations as unfounded, politically motivated, and hostile.

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