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Meta expands generative AI tools with Muse Image rollout - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Meta expands generative AI tools with Muse Image rollout

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 7, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 7, 2026

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Meta Rolls Out Muse Image to Strengthen AI Tools Across Finance Platforms

Meta Expands Generative AI Capabilities with Muse Image and Muse Video

July 7 (Reuters) - Meta Platforms said on Tuesday it is rolling out Muse Image, its first image-generation model from Meta Superintelligence Labs, as the Facebook owner expands generative AI tools across its apps.

Key Features of Muse Image

The company said Muse Image, which is integrated into its Meta AI chatbot, can interpret complex prompts, use photos as inputs and let users edit generated images directly through sketches or annotations.

Integration and Availability

Here are some details:

Muse Image in Meta Platforms

• Muse Image will power more than 30 new AI effects for Instagram Stories and enable image generation in direct chats with Meta AI on WhatsApp, initially in select countries, the company said.

• Meta plans to expand Muse Image to more countries and integrate it into Facebook and Messenger, the company said.

Access and Subscription Plans

• While basic use of Muse Image with Meta AI is free, additional creation capabilities will be available through Meta's subscription plans, the company said.

Meta's Broader AI Initiatives

Launch of Muse Spark

• In April, the company launched Muse Spark, the first text-and-reasoning AI model from the Meta Superintelligence Labs team it assembled last year to catch up with rivals in the AI race.

Role of Advanced AI Models

• Advanced AI models are at the center of the AI boom, powering autonomous tasks such as writing software code, generating content and handling customer support inquiries.

Early Preview of Muse Video

• The company also announced an early preview of Muse Video, its video generation model.

(Reporting by Jaspreet Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

Key Takeaways

  • Muse Image introduces over 30 new AI effects for Instagram Stories and supports image generation in WhatsApp chats using photos and complex prompts.
  • Meta plans wider rollout to Facebook and Messenger; basic usage is free while premium creation tools are reserved for subscribers.
  • This follows the April launch of Muse Spark (text-and-reasoning model) and precedes an early preview of Muse Video as Meta continues its aggressive AI expansion.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Meta's Muse Image?
Muse Image is Meta's first image-generation model, allowing users to create images using complex prompts, photos, sketches, and annotations.
Which Meta platforms will have Muse Image integration?
Muse Image will be integrated into Meta AI on WhatsApp, Instagram Stories, and will expand to Facebook and Messenger.
Is Muse Image free to use?
Basic use of Muse Image with Meta AI is free, but additional features will require a Meta subscription.
What is Meta Superintelligence Labs?
Meta Superintelligence Labs is Meta's team dedicated to developing advanced AI models like Muse Image and Muse Spark.
What other AI tools has Meta recently announced?
Meta has also introduced Muse Spark, a text-and-reasoning AI model, and previewed Muse Video, a video generation model.

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