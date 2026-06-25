General Christopher Donahue to Step Down as US Army Europe Commander on July 2
Leadership Transition in US Army Europe and Africa
Official Announcement
BERLIN, June 25 (Reuters) - The commander of the U.S. Army in Europe and Africa, General Christopher Donahue, will relinquish his post on July 2, the U.S. Army said in a statement on Thursday.
Donahue's Background and Reputation
Special Operations Experience
With his special operations background and doubling as commander of NATO's land forces in Europe, Donahue is well respected among military and political leaders in Europe.
Internal Dynamics and Leadership Challenges
Insiders had seen Donahue at risk of a dismissal for some time after differences with U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Sabine Siebold; Editing by Andrew Gray)