GBAF Logo
US Army Europe commander Donahue to step down on July 2 - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

US Army Europe commander Donahue to step down on July 2

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 25, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: June 25, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Military leadership International Relations

General Christopher Donahue to Step Down as US Army Europe Commander on July 2

Leadership Transition in US Army Europe and Africa

Official Announcement

BERLIN, June 25 (Reuters) - The commander of the U.S. Army in Europe and Africa, General Christopher Donahue, will relinquish his post on July 2, the U.S. Army said in a statement on Thursday.

Donahue's Background and Reputation

Special Operations Experience

With his special operations background and doubling as commander of NATO's land forces in Europe, Donahue is well respected among military and political leaders in Europe.

Internal Dynamics and Leadership Challenges

Insiders had seen Donahue at risk of a dismissal for some time after differences with U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Sabine Siebold; Editing by Andrew Gray)

Key Takeaways

  • Donahue became widely known as the last U.S. soldier to leave Afghanistan in August 2021 and assumed command of U.S. Army Europe and Africa in December 2024 after serving in elite special operations units (apnews.com).
  • His departure comes during Secretary Hegseth’s push to reduce the number of four‑star commands and streamline senior military leadership, with his post expected to be downgraded to a three‑star billet (theatlantic.com).
  • Major General Christopher Norrie, Donahue’s deputy, will serve as acting commander until a permanent successor is named (apnews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

When will US Army Europe commander General Donahue step down?
General Christopher Donahue will step down as commander of the US Army in Europe and Africa on July 2.
What was General Donahue's role in NATO?
General Donahue also served as the commander of NATO's land forces in Europe.
Why was General Donahue's future as commander uncertain?
Insiders saw Donahue at risk of dismissal due to differences with US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth.
What is General Donahue's military background?
General Donahue has a special operations background and is well respected among military and political leaders.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Russia's Lavrov contradicts Rubio, calls for clarity on US mediation role

Russia's Lavrov contradicts Rubio, calls for clarity on US mediation role

Image for Italy to join US-led Pax Silica AI initiative despite Trump row

Italy to join US-led Pax Silica AI initiative despite Trump row

Image for EU warns Turkey over 'unacceptable' snub of Cyprus in climate summit preparations

EU warns Turkey over 'unacceptable' snub of Cyprus in climate summit preparations

Image for Ukraine's Zelenskiy says he approved 40-day campaign to 'influence' Russia to end the war

Ukraine's Zelenskiy says he approved 40-day campaign to 'influence' Russia to end the war

Image for Russia shuts Romanian consulate in St Petersburg in tit-for-tat move

Russia shuts Romanian consulate in St Petersburg in tit-for-tat move

Image for Russia says US understands you can't mediate in war while supporting one side

Russia says US understands you can't mediate in war while supporting one side

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for Putin, Lukashenko to hold talks on Friday at tense point in Ukraine war
Putin, Lukashenko to hold talks on Friday at tense point in Ukraine war
Image for Cycling-Deignan becomes sports director for British Cycling road team
Cycling-Deignan becomes sports director for British Cycling road team
Image for Israel's Netanyahu faces election challenge from hawkish ex-general
Israel's Netanyahu faces election challenge from hawkish ex-general
Image for Cricket-New Zealand reach 418-7 at lunch as England fight back
Cricket-New Zealand reach 418-7 at lunch as England fight back
Image for Ukraine returns 160 servicemen from Russian captivity, Zelenskiy says
Ukraine returns 160 servicemen from Russian captivity, Zelenskiy says
Image for Former Russian defence minister Sergei Ivanov dies
Former Russian defence minister Sergei Ivanov dies
Image for Analysis-Russian hawks urge Putin to escalate war, drop US talks as Ukraine strikes deep
Analysis-Russian hawks urge Putin to escalate war, drop US talks as Ukraine strikes deep
Image for Explainer-The British royals and their finances
Explainer-The British royals and their finances
Image for Iran insists on right to control shipping in Strait of Hormuz after ship hit near Oman
Iran insists on right to control shipping in Strait of Hormuz after ship hit near Oman
Image for Russian-installed authorities declare emergency in Crimea
Russian-installed authorities declare emergency in Crimea
Image for EU's von der Leyen to go to Armenia and Azerbaijan next week
EU's von der Leyen to go to Armenia and Azerbaijan next week
Image for Europe on high alert as killer heat spreads
Europe on high alert as killer heat spreads
View All Headlines Posts