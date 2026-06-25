Spain’s Parliament Passes Non-Binding Vote Urging PM Sanchez to Resign Amid Scandal

Parliamentary Vote and Political Reactions

Details of the Non-Binding Resolution

MADRID, June 25 (Reuters) - The fragmented lower house of the Spanish parliament on Thursday passed a non-binding resolution urging Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to resign due to a slew of corruption scandals hounding his centre-left Socialist Party and inner circle.

Voting Results and Chamber Dynamics

• The motion was approved by 177-171 votes and one abstention in the 350-seat chamber.

Additional Parliamentary Actions

• A separate article urged Sanchez to submit to a motion of confidence if he does not call a snap election.

Government and Opposition Responses

Official Government Reaction

• Justice Minister Felix Bolaños dismissed the vote as purely symbolic, with "zero political effect".

• Only Sanchez has the power to decide whether there is a motion of confidence.

Prime Minister’s Stance

• On Wednesday Sanchez again told parliament he planned to stay on as premier, denying widespread corruption.

Opposition Strategy

• The opposition can submit a motion of no confidence, but it has so far abstained from doing so as it lacks the required votes to pass it.

Political Alliances and Implications

Supporters of the Resolution

• Supporting the resolution were the main opposition People's Party (PP), their far-right allies Vox, as well as the pro-Catalan independence party Junts, which traditionally opposes the two unionist parties.

Role of Junts in Parliamentary Dynamics

• Junts' support was instrumental in allowing Sanchez to win another term as premier in 2023, but Junts announced last October it would no longer back the government's legislation.

Impact on Government Stability

• The motion says the mounting number of investigations into corruption cases involving political figures appointed and directly supported by Sanchez requires that he take responsibility by resigning.

(Reporting by David Latona; Editing by Andrei Khalip, William Maclean)