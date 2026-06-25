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Spain's lower house calls on PM Sanchez to resign in non-binding vote - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Spain's lower house calls on PM Sanchez to resign in non-binding vote

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 25, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 25, 2026

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Finance Banking Politics

Spain’s Parliament Passes Non-Binding Vote Urging PM Sanchez to Resign Amid Scandal

Parliamentary Vote and Political Reactions

Details of the Non-Binding Resolution

MADRID, June 25 (Reuters) - The fragmented lower house of the Spanish parliament on Thursday passed a non-binding resolution urging Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to resign due to a slew of corruption scandals hounding his centre-left Socialist Party and inner circle.

Voting Results and Chamber Dynamics

• The motion was approved by 177-171 votes and one abstention in the 350-seat chamber.

Additional Parliamentary Actions

• A separate article urged Sanchez to submit to a motion of confidence if he does not call a snap election.

Government and Opposition Responses

Official Government Reaction

• Justice Minister Felix Bolaños dismissed the vote as purely symbolic, with "zero political effect".

• Only Sanchez has the power to decide whether there is a motion of confidence.

Prime Minister’s Stance

• On Wednesday Sanchez again told parliament he planned to stay on as premier, denying widespread corruption.

Opposition Strategy

• The opposition can submit a motion of no confidence, but it has so far abstained from doing so as it lacks the required votes to pass it.

Political Alliances and Implications

Supporters of the Resolution

• Supporting the resolution were the main opposition People's Party (PP), their far-right allies Vox, as well as the pro-Catalan independence party Junts, which traditionally opposes the two unionist parties.

Role of Junts in Parliamentary Dynamics

• Junts' support was instrumental in allowing Sanchez to win another term as premier in 2023, but Junts announced last October it would no longer back the government's legislation.

Impact on Government Stability

• The motion says the mounting number of investigations into corruption cases involving political figures appointed and directly supported by Sanchez requires that he take responsibility by resigning.

(Reporting by David Latona; Editing by Andrei Khalip, William Maclean)

Key Takeaways

  • The non‑binding nature means Sánchez remains in office barring his own resignation or a successful confidence motion.
  • Public sentiment is hardening: Sánchez has lost around 15 percentage points in popularity since late 2023 amid scandals.(elespanol.com)
  • Despite recent setbacks, polling still shows PSOE competitive—some surveys even give Sánchez a lead—while PP retains plurality in voting intentions.(politpro.eu)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Spain's parliament call for PM Sanchez to resign?
The lower house of Spain's parliament passed a non-binding resolution urging Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to resign due to multiple corruption scandals involving his party and inner circle.
Which parties supported the resolution against PM Sanchez?
The resolution was supported by the opposition People’s Party (PP), far-right Vox, and the pro-Catalan independence party Junts.
Can the Spanish opposition force a motion of no confidence?
The opposition can submit a motion of no confidence, but currently lacks the required votes to pass it.
What was the outcome of the parliamentary vote calling for Sanchez's resignation?
The non-binding resolution was approved by 177-171 votes, with one abstention, in Spain’s 350-seat lower house.

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