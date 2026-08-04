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UK's Travis Perkins reports half-year profit rise on price increases - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK's Travis Perkins reports half-year profit rise on price increases

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 4, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 4, 2026

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UK's Travis Perkins posts half-year profit rise on price hikes

Travis Perkins Half-Year Financial Performance Overview

Profit Growth Driven by Price Increases

Aug 4 (Reuters) - British building materials supplier Travis Perkins reported a 6.3% rise in half-year adjusted operating profit on Tuesday, buoyed by price increases and cost-saving measures in a depressed construction market.

Revenue and Market Conditions

Subdued Trading Outlook

The company said that it expects trading in the second-half to remain subdued and be similar to the first. Revenue in the six months ended June 30 fell 1.8% from a year earlier.

Margin Pressures and Pricing Strategy

Offsetting Softer Demand

Travis Perkins has introduced price increases to offset margin pressures amid softer demand and increasing cost pressures.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Simone Lobo in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

Key Takeaways

  • Adjusted operating profit rose 6.3% in first half through price hikes and cost efficiencies (Reuters)
  • The firm notes “encouraging early progress” in its operational turnaround, signalling improvement in business execution
  • Despite tough conditions in UK construction, focused pricing discipline and cost management are helping stabilise performance

Frequently Asked Questions

What contributed to Travis Perkins' half-year profit rise?
Price increases and cost-saving measures contributed to Travis Perkins' 6.3% rise in half-year adjusted operating profit.
How much did Travis Perkins' adjusted operating profit increase?
Travis Perkins reported a 6.3% rise in half-year adjusted operating profit.
What is Travis Perkins experiencing in its operational turnaround?
Travis Perkins is seeing encouraging early progress in its operational turnaround.
Who reported on Travis Perkins’ financial results?
The results were reported by Simone Lobo in Bengaluru and edited by Mrigank Dhaniwala.

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