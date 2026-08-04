GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Spirax manufacturing facility showcasing growth in UK sales - Global Banking & Finance Review
Image of Spirax's manufacturing operations emphasizes the company's optimistic sales growth forecast for the second half of the year, reflecting strong performance in the finance sector.
Finance

UK's Convatec expects higher second-half margin, launches $200 million buyback

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 4, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 4, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Convatec Forecasts Higher Second-Half Margin and $200M Share Buyback

Convatec's Financial Outlook and Strategic Initiatives

August 4 (Reuters) - British medical products maker Convatec on Tuesday forecast its second-half operating margin to be materially higher than the first half, and pointed to accelerating demand for its infusion care products.

Second-Half Margin and Revenue Growth Forecast

Here are some more details: 

Accelerating Growth in 2026

• Convatec said growth would accelerate in the second half of 2026 and forecast 6%-8% organic revenue growth excluding InnovaMatrix, led by stronger performance in its infusion care unit.

Infusion Care Unit Performance

• Infusion Care accounts for about 19% of group revenue. It supplies disposable infusion sets used with insulin pumps for diabetes and continuous infusion therapies for conditions including Parkinson's disease.

Revised Annual Forecasts

• Convatec, which also makes catheters and drug delivery systems, narrowed its annual forecast for organic revenue growth excluding InnovaMatrix to 5.5%-6.5% from 5%-7% earlier, and still expects double-digit earnings growth.

Product Launches and Share Buyback Programme

Upcoming Chronic-Care Product Launches

• Convatec said it was on track to launch eight new chronic-care products across 2026 and 2027, including six this year.

$200 Million Share Buyback

• The company also announced a new $200 million share buyback programme, to be completed by the end of 2026.

Recent Financial Performance and Market Challenges

Revenue Growth in First Half

• Revenue for the six months ended June 30 was $1.23 billion, up 1.8% at constant currency, while organic revenue excluding InnovaMatrix grew 5%.

2026 Guidance and Market Risks

• In May, Convatec had kept its 2026 guidance unchanged despite slower revenue growth in the first four months of the year and warned that higher raw material costs linked to the Iran conflict could weigh on 2027.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Neeshita Beura in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

Key Takeaways

  • Second‑half H2 operating margin projected materially above H1, supported by stronger Infusion Care demand and eight new chronic‑care product launches in 2026–27, six in H2 26.
  • Organic revenue growth (excluding InnovaMatrix) now guided to 6 %‑8 % in H2 and narrowed to 5.5 %‑6.5 % for full year, with double‑digit earnings growth still expected.
  • A new $200 million share buyback program has been announced, to be executed before end of 2026, reflecting strong capital allocation discipline and confidence in cash flow generation.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the size of Convatec's new share buyback programme?
Convatec announced a $200 million share buyback programme to be completed by the end of 2026.
How did Convatec's infusion care segment perform?
Infusion Care, accounting for 19% of group revenue, saw accelerating demand and drove organic revenue growth.
How many new products is Convatec launching in 2026 and 2027?
Convatec plans to launch eight new chronic-care products across 2026 and 2027, including six in 2026.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Ukraine strikes three warehouses across Russia, killing five, local officials say

Ukraine strikes three warehouses across Russia, killing five, local officials say

Image for UK's Metro Bank posts higher first-half profit on stronger lending

UK's Metro Bank posts higher first-half profit on stronger lending

Image for Dialysis firm FMC's shares slide despite earnings beat as US volumes disappoint again

Dialysis firm FMC's shares slide despite earnings beat as US volumes disappoint again

Image for UK's SIG first-half profit slides 31% on weak demand, higher costs

UK's SIG first-half profit slides 31% on weak demand, higher costs

Image for UK's Travis Perkins reports half-year profit rise on price increases

UK's Travis Perkins reports half-year profit rise on price increases

Image for UK's Domino's Pizza logs higher interim profit helped by soccer

UK's Domino's Pizza logs higher interim profit helped by soccer

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Rabobank to spend €2 billion in AI and tech as net profit stagnates
Rabobank to spend €2 billion in AI and tech as net profit stagnates
Image for UK's Smith+Nephew cuts annual revenue expectations
UK's Smith+Nephew cuts annual revenue expectations
Image for UK's Segro agrees to Prologis' up to $19.2 billion bid
UK's Segro agrees to Prologis' up to $19.2 billion bid
Image for BP's second-quarter profit more than doubles from a year ago 
BP's second-quarter profit more than doubles from a year ago 
Image for Austria's ams OSRAM flags milestone on AR smart-glasses chips as Q2 revenue rises
Austria's ams OSRAM flags milestone on AR smart-glasses chips as Q2 revenue rises
Image for Bayer posts unexpected 1.9% gain in Q2 adjusted EBITDA
Bayer posts unexpected 1.9% gain in Q2 adjusted EBITDA
Image for Hugo Boss posts Q2 operating profit beat
Hugo Boss posts Q2 operating profit beat
Image for Analysis-Europe's wildfire season exposes climate insurance gap
Analysis-Europe's wildfire season exposes climate insurance gap
Image for Continental beats Q2 operating profit view on strong tyre demand
Continental beats Q2 operating profit view on strong tyre demand
Image for Swiss shears maker pitches fund to shield exporters from strong franc
Swiss shears maker pitches fund to shield exporters from strong franc
Image for Zalando expects 2026 growth at lower end of range, narrows profit outlook
Zalando expects 2026 growth at lower end of range, narrows profit outlook
Image for Lufthansa sets 2026 profit outlook range after Q2 EBIT hit by fuel costs
Lufthansa sets 2026 profit outlook range after Q2 EBIT hit by fuel costs
View All Finance Posts