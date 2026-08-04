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UK's Metro Bank posts higher first-half profit on stronger lending - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

UK's Metro Bank posts higher first-half profit on stronger lending

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 4, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 4, 2026

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Metro Bank Achieves Strong H1 Profit Growth with Expansion in Lending Segments

Metro Bank Reports Robust First-Half Performance

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Britain's Metro Bank reported a 34% jump in first-half profit on Tuesday, underpinned by strong loan growth across its core business segments.

Key Financial Highlights

Here are some details:

Profit Growth and Financial Metrics

• Metro Bank posted underlying pre-tax profit of £60.6 million ($81.3 million) for the six-month period ended June 30, compared with £45.1 million a year earlier.

Outlook and Lending Pipeline

• The lender, which employs more than 2,900 people, reaffirmed its outlook for 2026 and beyond, citing a record lending pipeline and treasury repricing that it expects will boost margins and returns in the second half.

Market Environment and Strategic Response

Interest Rate Impact

• UK banks have benefited from elevated interest rates, which have supported interest income from their loan books. Borrowing costs remained relatively high through the first half due to geopolitical tensions and broader economic uncertainty.

Bank of England Policy Developments

• The Bank of England left interest rates unchanged last week, but a third policymaker backed a rate hike, further reinforcing expectations that borrowing costs could remain elevated for longer.

Metro Bank's Strategic Initiatives

Expansion into Higher-Margin Lending

• Metro Bank has sought to capitalise on the higher-rate environment under CEO Dan Frumkin by shifting away from lower-margin retail lending and expanding into corporate, commercial, specialist mortgage and SME lending.

Focus on Turnaround and Cost Reduction

• The lender's turnaround strategy has focused on growing higher-return lending segments, which typically generate stronger margins than traditional retail lending.

• Since its 2023 rescue deal, Metro Bank has cut nearly 1,300 jobs and streamlined operations as it seeks to lower costs, strengthen returns and position itself for growth in higher-margin lending segments.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.7450 pounds)

(Reporting by Atharva Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Key Takeaways

  • Underlying profit surged to £60.6 million in H1 2026, up from £45.1 million a year earlier, reflecting the successful turnaround strategy.
  • Metro Bank continues to pivot to higher‑return lending—corporate, commercial, SME, specialist mortgages—supported by a record lending pipeline and cost efficiencies from prior job cuts.
  • The current ‘higher‑for‑longer’ UK interest rate environment supports margin growth; Bank of England futures imply policy rates may remain elevated into 2027 (bankofengland.co.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Metro Bank's profit for the first half of 2024?
Metro Bank reported an underlying pre-tax profit of £60.6 million for the first half of 2024, up from £45.1 million a year earlier.
What factors contributed to Metro Bank's increased profit?
Stronger loan growth across core business segments and elevated interest rates, which supported interest income, contributed to the profit increase.
How is Metro Bank adapting to the higher interest rate environment?
Metro Bank is shifting focus from retail lending to higher-margin segments like corporate, commercial, specialist mortgage, and SME lending.
What steps has Metro Bank taken as part of its turnaround strategy?
The bank has cut nearly 1,300 jobs and streamlined operations to reduce costs and enhance returns, positioning itself for growth in higher-margin lending.
What is Metro Bank's outlook for the future?
Metro Bank reaffirmed its positive outlook for 2026 and beyond, citing a record lending pipeline and treasury repricing to boost margins.

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