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Finance

UK's SIG first-half profit slides 31% on weak demand, higher costs

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 4, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 4, 2026

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SIG's First-Half Profit Drops 31% on Weak UK Construction Demand, Higher Costs

First-Half Financial Results and Market Outlook

Profit Decline Driven by Market Weakness and Rising Costs

Aug 4 (Reuters) - British building materials supplier SIG reported a 31% slump in first-half profit on Tuesday, hurt by lower demand in a weak construction market and rising costs, and again warned its markets would not recover this year and possibly not in 2027.

Underlying Operating Profit Figures

The company reported underlying operating profit of £10.5 million ($14.10 million) for the six months ended June 30, down from £15.4 million a year earlier, but a touch above the £10 million forecast by analysts in a company-compiled poll.

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.7446 pounds)

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Amna Mariyam; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Key Takeaways

  • H1 underlying operating profit dropped to £10.5 million from £15.4 million a year ago, slightly beating analysts’ £10 million forecast (investegate.co.uk).
  • Like‑for‑like sales fell 1.5% in H1, dragged down by poor weather early in the year and a sluggish construction market (investegate.co.uk).
  • SIG launched a cost-cutting improvement plan targeting £100 million in cash generation and a £50 million annualised operating profit uplift by H1 2028, noting it does not expect any meaningful market recovery in 2026 or 2027 (lse.co.uk).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did SIG's first-half profit fall in 2023?
SIG's profit dropped by 31% due to lower demand in a weak construction market and rising costs.
How much was SIG's underlying operating profit for the first half?
SIG reported an underlying operating profit of £10.5 million for the first half of the year.
Did SIG meet analysts' profit expectations?
Yes, SIG's profit was slightly above the analyst forecast of £10 million.
What is SIG's outlook for market recovery?
SIG warned that its markets would not recover this year and possibly not even in 2027.

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