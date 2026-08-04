SIG's First-Half Profit Drops 31% on Weak UK Construction Demand, Higher Costs
First-Half Financial Results and Market Outlook
Profit Decline Driven by Market Weakness and Rising Costs
Aug 4 (Reuters) - British building materials supplier SIG reported a 31% slump in first-half profit on Tuesday, hurt by lower demand in a weak construction market and rising costs, and again warned its markets would not recover this year and possibly not in 2027.
Underlying Operating Profit Figures
The company reported underlying operating profit of £10.5 million ($14.10 million) for the six months ended June 30, down from £15.4 million a year earlier, but a touch above the £10 million forecast by analysts in a company-compiled poll.
Currency Exchange Rate
($1 = 0.7446 pounds)
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Amna Mariyam; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)