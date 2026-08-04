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Zalando expects 2026 growth at lower end of range, narrows profit outlook - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Zalando expects 2026 growth at lower end of range, narrows profit outlook

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 4, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 4, 2026

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Zalando Expects Lower 2026 Growth, Narrows Adjusted Profit Outlook

Zalando Revises 2026 Growth and Profit Guidance

Updated Growth Expectations

BERLIN, Aug 4(Reuters) - Top European online fashion retailer Zalando on Tuesday said it expected 2026 growth to reach the lower half of its previously communicated range and narrowed its adjusted operating profit (EBIT) guidance alongside its second quarter results.

Gross Merchandise Volume and Revenue Forecast

The company now expects both annual gross merchandise volume (GMV) and revenue growth in the lower half of its previous 12% to 17% range on a reported basis, "in line with market expectations", it said.

Reason for Guidance Adjustment

The guidance was adjusted to reflect performance in the first half and did not imply a change in expectations for the rest of the year, Zalando said in a statement.

Profit Outlook Narrowed

It now anticipates adjusted EBIT for the year to be between €680 million and €720 million ($782-829 million) from a previously targeted range of €660 million to €740 million.

($1 = 0.8690 euros)

(Reporting by Linda Pasquini; editing by Miranda Murray)

Key Takeaways

  • Zalando trims GMV and revenue outlook to lower half of 12–17% range, citing H1 performance and aligning with markets
  • Adjusted EBIT guidance narrowed to €680m–€720m from €660m–€740m, reflecting first‑half results without altering full‑year trajectory
  • Q1 strength driven by AI deployment and About You integration, though macro uncertainty tempers confidence

Frequently Asked Questions

What growth rate does Zalando expect for 2026?
Zalando expects 2026 growth to be at the lower half of its previously communicated range of 12% to 17%.
Why did Zalando adjust its financial guidance?
Zalando adjusted its guidance to reflect first half year performance, without implying a change for the rest of the year.

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