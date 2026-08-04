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UK's Smith+Nephew cuts annual revenue expectations

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 4, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 4, 2026

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UK's Smith+Nephew cuts annual revenue expectations on US orthopaedic unit pain

Smith+Nephew Lowers Revenue Forecast Amid US Orthopaedics Struggles

Aug 4 (Reuters) - British medical products company Smith+Nephew cut its full-year revenue growth forecast on Tuesday, as continued weakness in its orthopaedics unit in the U.S, its largest market, weighed on the business.  

Challenges in the US Orthopaedics Division

After a three-year effort to overhaul its U.S. and Orthopaedics division through cost cuts and sales initiatives, Smith+Nephew said it is counting on new product launches to cushion the hit from persistent weakness in U.S. knee implant demand, which has weighed on performance.

Performance of Key Segments

"Sports Medicine continued to perform strongly, but Orthopaedics was impacted by temporary headwinds in US Hip Implants and ongoing challenges in US Knee Implants ahead of new product introductions," CEO Deepak Nath said in a statement.

Updated Revenue Growth Expectations

The group now expects full-year revenue growth of around 4%, down from a previous forecast of about 6%.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Raechel Thankam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

Key Takeaways

  • Persistent softness in U.S. Knee Implants dragged down expectations despite broader strength in Sports Medicine and Advanced Wound Management (smith-nephew.com)
  • Full‑year 2026 guidance was trimmed from an earlier forecast of about 6% underlying revenue growth, reflecting slower first‑half performance and strategic volume restraint ahead of a new product launch (lse.co.uk)
  • Smith+Nephew still anticipates a stronger second half, fueled by rollout of its new cementless LANDMARK Knee System and continued innovation across business units (smith-nephew.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Smith+Nephew cut its annual revenue expectations?
Smith+Nephew reduced its full-year revenue forecast due to ongoing weakness in its US orthopaedics unit.
Which market is most affecting Smith+Nephew's revenue outlook?
The company's largest market, the US, is most affecting its revenue outlook due to continued weakness in its orthopaedics business there.
What sector does Smith+Nephew operate in?
Smith+Nephew operates in the medical products and orthopaedics sector.

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