UK's Segro agrees to Prologis' $19.2 billion takeover deal

Details of the Segro-Prologis Acquisition

Acquisition Agreement and Valuation

Aug 4 (Reuters) - British warehouse landlord Segro has agreed to be bought by rival U.S. logistics firm Prologis in a deal worth up to £14.3 billion ($19.19 billion), the companies said on Tuesday, following investor pressure to engage.

Background and Offer Terms

Last month, Segro said it was minded to back a £10.32 per-share "best and final proposal" from Prologis if a formal offer were to be made before an August 12 deadline.

Shareholder Impact and Market Position

"Prologis and Segro believe that the combination offers a compelling opportunity to Segro shareholders. Segro shareholders would become shareholders in the world's largest logistics REIT with a $138 billion market capitalisation," the companies said in a joint statement.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.7450 pounds)

(Reporting by Prerna Bedi, Nithyashree R B, Shashwat Awasthi and Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)