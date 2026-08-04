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UK's Segro agrees to Prologis' up to $19.2 billion bid - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK's Segro agrees to Prologis' up to $19.2 billion bid

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 4, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 4, 2026

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UK's Segro agrees to Prologis' $19.2 billion takeover deal

Details of the Segro-Prologis Acquisition

Acquisition Agreement and Valuation

Aug 4 (Reuters) - British warehouse landlord Segro has agreed to be bought by rival U.S. logistics firm Prologis in a deal worth up to £14.3 billion ($19.19 billion), the companies said on Tuesday, following investor pressure to engage.

Background and Offer Terms

Last month, Segro said it was minded to back a £10.32 per-share "best and final proposal" from Prologis if a formal offer were to be made before an August 12 deadline.

Shareholder Impact and Market Position

"Prologis and Segro believe that the combination offers a compelling opportunity to Segro shareholders. Segro shareholders would become shareholders in the world's largest logistics REIT with a $138 billion market capitalisation," the companies said in a joint statement.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.7450 pounds)

(Reporting by Prerna Bedi, Nithyashree R B, Shashwat Awasthi and Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Key Takeaways

  • Segro agreed to Prologis’s best and final offer of 0.0920 shares and up to £3.5 billion in cash, valuing Segro at approximately £14.3 billion ($19.19 billion) (investegate.co.uk).
  • This offer reflects a premium over prior proposals: ~14 % above NAV and a 45 % premium to Segro’s pre-bid share price (investegate.co.uk).
  • Prologis’s proposal also includes a potential secondary listing in London and follows prior rejections by Segro amid expectations of higher standalone value (live.euronext.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is acquiring Segro?
US logistics firm Prologis is acquiring British warehouse landlord Segro.
What is the value of the Segro takeover bid?
The takeover bid is worth up to £14.3 billion, equivalent to $19.19 billion.
When did Segro agree to the Prologis bid?
Segro agreed to the Prologis bid on Tuesday, August 4.
What type of business is Segro?
Segro is a British warehouse landlord.
What is the currency conversion rate mentioned in the article?
The article mentions that $1 equals 0.7450 pounds.

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