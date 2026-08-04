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Dialysis firm FMC's shares slide despite earnings beat as US volumes disappoint again - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Dialysis firm FMC's shares slide despite earnings beat as US volumes disappoint again

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 4, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 4, 2026

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Fresenius Medical Care Shares Tumble Despite Earnings Beat on US Volume Dip

Fresenius Medical Care Q2 Earnings and Market Reaction

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Fresenius Medical Care shares fell in early trade on Tuesday, as investors looked past a second-quarter profit beat to focus on a fresh disappointment in U.S. patient volumes and the management's decision to merely confirm, not raise, the full-year guidance.

Shares in the world's largest dialysis provider were down as much as 8.8% by 0600 GMT, among the worst performers on Germany's blue-chip DAX index in early Frankfurt trading.

Investor Sentiment and Market Performance

The drop highlights an ambivalence among investors: a headline earnings beat is being overshadowed by signs that the U.S. business, FMC's largest market, is losing momentum, and that a temporary reimbursement tailwind currently flattering profits is set to fade in the second half of the year.

Financial Highlights

The company's operating income excluding special items was €569 million, up 23% at constant currency and above a consensus of €515 million, while revenue grew 4% at constant currency to €4.86 billion, also topping market forecasts.

US Treatment Volumes and Analyst Expectations

"US treatments disappoint again," one trader said, pointing to a second straight quarterly miss on the metric investors watch most closely for signs of demand in FMC's largest market.

U.S. organic treatment growth fell 0.9% in the second quarter, worse than the 0.4% decline analysts had pencilled in, and a deterioration from the first quarter's 0.4% drop.

Outlook and Management Guidance

Adding to the caution, FMC's management has repeatedly flagged that a temporary U.S. Medicare reimbursement boost for new drugs and equipment, known as TDAPA, which lifted first-half earnings, is expected to taper off in the back half of the year. 

(Reporting by Maria Rugamer in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • Q2 adjusted operating income excluding special items rose 23% to €569 million, and revenue increased 4% at constant currency to €4.86 billion, both beating forecasts. citeturn0search?
  • U.S. same‑market dialysis treatment growth declined 0.9%, worse than the expected –0.4% and following a –0.4% drop in Q1, signaling persistent demand weakness. citeturn0search?
  • TDAPA Medicare reimbursement boosts that bolstered first‑half earnings are expected to taper off in H2 2026, adding to investor caution. citeturn0search?

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did FMC shares drop on the DAX index?
FMC shares fell as much as 8.8% early on Tuesday, ranking among the worst performers on Germany’s DAX index.
What was the cause for concern among investors regarding FMC's US market?
Investors were concerned that US organic treatment growth fell more than expected, indicating declining demand in FMC's largest market.
What temporary factor boosted FMC's Q2 earnings?
A temporary US Medicare reimbursement boost for new drugs and equipment, known as TDAPA, lifted first-half earnings.
Is the Medicare reimbursement boost expected to continue helping FMC's profits?
No, the Medicare reimbursement boost is expected to taper off in the second half of the year.

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