Hugo Boss Reports Q2 Operating Profit Above Expectations Despite Lower Demand
Hugo Boss Q2 Financial Performance Overview
Second-Quarter Operating Profit Surpasses Analyst Forecasts
Aug 4 (Reuters) - German fashion group Hugo Boss reported second-quarter operating profit above expectations on Tuesday, despite subdued consumer demand.
EBIT Results and Year-on-Year Comparison
The company posted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT)of €59 million for the quarter, down from €81 million a year earlier, but above analyst's forecast of €52 million in a company-provided poll.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Ozan Ergenay in Gdansk, editing by Matt Scuffham)