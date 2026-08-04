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Bayer posts unexpected 1.9% gain in Q2 adjusted EBITDA - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Bayer posts unexpected 1.9% gain in Q2 adjusted EBITDA

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 4, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 4, 2026

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Bayer Reports Unexpected 1.9% Increase in Q2 Adjusted EBITDA, Exceeding Forecasts

Q2 Financial Results and Performance Drivers

Overview of Quarterly Performance

FRANKFURT, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Bayer on Tuesday reported an unexpected gain of 1.9% in quarterly operating profit on strong sales of agriculture products as well as of its pharmaceuticals Nubeqa and Kerendia.

Adjusted EBITDA and Market Expectations

Second-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), adjusted for one-offs, came in at €2.14 billion ($2.46 billion), above market expectations of €1.94 billion in an analyst consensus posted on the group's website.

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.8690 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger, Editing by Miranda Murray)

Key Takeaways

  • Agricultural division delivered stronger‑than‑expected performance, providing key support to overall earnings (source: Q2 update).
  • Nubeqa sales rose ~57%, and Kerendia sales surged ~84%, reflecting strong volume growth across key markets, notably the US, Europe and China (source: Bayer media release).
  • Full‑year guidance affirmed for EBITDA before special items at €9.4–9.9 billion and sales at €44.5–46.5 billion, all on a currency‑adjusted basis (source: Bayer media release).

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Bayer's Q2 adjusted EBITDA?
Bayer reported second-quarter adjusted EBITDA of €2.14 billion.
How much did Bayer's adjusted EBITDA increase in Q2?
Bayer saw an unexpected gain of 1.9% in Q2 adjusted EBITDA.
Which products contributed to Bayer’s strong earnings?
Strong sales of agriculture products as well as pharmaceuticals Nubeqa and Kerendia contributed to the earnings.
Did Bayer's Q2 results exceed market expectations?
Yes, Bayer's adjusted EBITDA of €2.14 billion surpassed the market expectation of €1.94 billion.
Where was the report on Bayer's earnings released?
The earnings report was released from Frankfurt.

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