Bayer Reports Unexpected 1.9% Increase in Q2 Adjusted EBITDA, Exceeding Forecasts
Q2 Financial Results and Performance Drivers
Overview of Quarterly Performance
FRANKFURT, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Bayer on Tuesday reported an unexpected gain of 1.9% in quarterly operating profit on strong sales of agriculture products as well as of its pharmaceuticals Nubeqa and Kerendia.
Adjusted EBITDA and Market Expectations
Second-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), adjusted for one-offs, came in at €2.14 billion ($2.46 billion), above market expectations of €1.94 billion in an analyst consensus posted on the group's website.
Currency Exchange Rate
($1 = 0.8690 euros)
Reporting Credits
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger, Editing by Miranda Murray)