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Austria's ams OSRAM flags milestone on AR smart-glasses chips as Q2 revenue rises - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Austria's ams OSRAM flags milestone on AR smart-glasses chips as Q2 revenue rises

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 4, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 4, 2026

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ams OSRAM Achieves AR Smart-Glasses Chip Milestone as Q2 Revenue Climbs

Financial Performance and Technological Advancements

Milestone in AR Smart-Glasses Chip Production

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Austrian sensor and semiconductor supplier ams OSRAM said on Tuesday it had reached a milestone towards mass-production on chips designed to project images inside next-generation augmented-reality smart glasses, part of a broader push into light and sensor technology called photonics.

Second-Quarter Revenue and Earnings Overview

Revenue Growth

The company also reported a 4% rise in its second-quarter revenue to €805 million ($926.31 million), driven by improving performance in industrial semiconductors and a pick-up in the automotive business. It also confirmed its yearly guidance.

Q3 Revenue Expectations

For the third quarter, it expects revenue to be in a range of €770 million to €870 million.

Adjusted Earnings and Margins

Its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization fell 6% from a year ago to €136 million in the quarter, translating to a margin of 16.9%.

Semiconductor Portfolio Performance

Core Portfolio Growth

The company's core semiconductor portfolio grew around 13% when adjusted for currency headwinds, as its custom sensor products, introduced two years ago, offset the impact from divested or discontinued non-core activities.

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.8690 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Leo Marchandon in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • Reached mass‑production milestone for AR smart‑glasses projection chips, underscoring its pivot to Digital Photonics and light‑based imaging systems. (ams-osram.cn)
  • Second‑quarter revenue grew 4% year‑on‑year to €805 million (~$926 million), with industrial semis and automotive segment performance fueling growth; Q3 revenue guidance is €770 million–€870 million. (ams-osram.com)
  • Expanded focus through divesting non‑core CMOS image sensor business for €40 million in May 2026 to reallocate resources toward AR smart‑glasses and AI Photonics. (ams-osram.cn)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What milestone did ams OSRAM achieve in augmented reality technology?
Ams OSRAM reached a milestone towards mass-production of chips designed to project images inside next-generation AR smart glasses.
How much did ams OSRAM's second-quarter revenue rise?
Ams OSRAM's Q2 revenue rose 4% to €805 million ($926.31 million), driven by gains in industrial semiconductors and automotive business.
What is ams OSRAM's revenue guidance for the third quarter?
Ams OSRAM expects its third-quarter revenue to be in the range of €770 million to €870 million.
How did the core semiconductor portfolio perform?
Ams OSRAM's core semiconductor portfolio grew about 13% when adjusted for currency headwinds.
What factors offset the impact of divested or discontinued activities?
Custom sensor products, introduced two years ago, helped offset the impact from divested or discontinued non-core activities.

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