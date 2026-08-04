ams OSRAM Achieves AR Smart-Glasses Chip Milestone as Q2 Revenue Climbs

Financial Performance and Technological Advancements

Milestone in AR Smart-Glasses Chip Production

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Austrian sensor and semiconductor supplier ams OSRAM said on Tuesday it had reached a milestone towards mass-production on chips designed to project images inside next-generation augmented-reality smart glasses, part of a broader push into light and sensor technology called photonics.

Second-Quarter Revenue and Earnings Overview

Revenue Growth

The company also reported a 4% rise in its second-quarter revenue to €805 million ($926.31 million), driven by improving performance in industrial semiconductors and a pick-up in the automotive business. It also confirmed its yearly guidance.

Q3 Revenue Expectations

For the third quarter, it expects revenue to be in a range of €770 million to €870 million.

Adjusted Earnings and Margins

Its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization fell 6% from a year ago to €136 million in the quarter, translating to a margin of 16.9%.

Semiconductor Portfolio Performance

Core Portfolio Growth

The company's core semiconductor portfolio grew around 13% when adjusted for currency headwinds, as its custom sensor products, introduced two years ago, offset the impact from divested or discontinued non-core activities.

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.8690 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Leo Marchandon in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)