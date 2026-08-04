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Volvo Cars May-July sales volumes down 4% year-on-year - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Volvo Cars May-July sales volumes down 4% year-on-year

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 4, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 4, 2026

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Finance Markets Automotive Electric Vehicles

Volvo Cars Sees 4% Sales Decline from May to July as Electric Models Surge

Volvo Cars Sales Performance Overview

Overall Sales Figures

STOCKHOLM, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Swedish-based Volvo Cars sold 164,663 cars in the three months through July, down 4% from the same period a year earlier, the company said on Tuesday.

Regional Sales Breakdown

United States Market

• Sales in the United States recovered for a third consecutive month with a double digit increase, the company said in a statement.

China Market

• However, sales for the period were significantly impacted by the market downturn in China, it added.

Europe Market

• Deliveries in Europe, its largest region by sales, remained steady with moderate growth.

• "We are maintaining pricing discipline in Europe and have seen a sustained increase in retail orders for our fully electric cars," Volvo Cars said.

Electrified Models Surge

Growth in Electrified and Electric Models

• Volvo Cars, which is majority-owned by China's Geely Holding, said sales volumes of electrified models, including fully electric and plug-in hybrids, increased 15% to account for 53% of cars sold.

Fully Electric Car Sales

• Fully electric car sales volumes rose 21% to account for 27% of total sales, while plug-in hybrid sales rose 9%.

(Reporting by Jagoda Darlak, editing by Louise Rasmussen)

Key Takeaways

  • Global sales for May–July 2026 totaled 164,663 units, down 4% from the same quarter in 2025 (volvocars.com).
  • U.S. sales rebounded for the third consecutive month, contributing to regional recovery (news.cision.com).
  • China remained a drag, with a steep 35% year‑on‑year slump in sales hurting results (news.cision.com).
  • Europe maintained moderate growth and demand for electric vehicles, with retail orders rising due to pricing discipline and EV momentum (news.cision.com).
  • Electrified models comprised 53% of total global sales, with fully electric vehicles up 21% and plug‑in hybrids up 9% year‑on‑year (omni.se).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How did Volvo Cars' global sales perform from May to July?
Volvo Cars' global sales declined by 4% year-on-year, selling 164,663 cars during May to July.
What factors contributed to the decline in Volvo's sales?
Sales were impacted by a market downturn in China, despite strong recoveries in the United States and steady growth in Europe.
Did Volvo see growth in electric vehicle sales?
Yes, sales of electrified models rose 15%, making up 53% of total volume, with fully electric cars rising 21%.
How did plug-in hybrid sales perform for Volvo?
Plug-in hybrid sales increased by 9% during the period.
What region remains Volvo's largest market by sales?
Europe remains Volvo Cars' largest market, with sales showing moderate growth and stable deliveries.

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