Volvo Cars Sees 4% Sales Decline from May to July as Electric Models Surge

Volvo Cars Sales Performance Overview

Overall Sales Figures

STOCKHOLM, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Swedish-based Volvo Cars sold 164,663 cars in the three months through July, down 4% from the same period a year earlier, the company said on Tuesday.

Regional Sales Breakdown

United States Market

• Sales in the United States recovered for a third consecutive month with a double digit increase, the company said in a statement.

China Market

• However, sales for the period were significantly impacted by the market downturn in China, it added.

Europe Market

• Deliveries in Europe, its largest region by sales, remained steady with moderate growth.

• "We are maintaining pricing discipline in Europe and have seen a sustained increase in retail orders for our fully electric cars," Volvo Cars said.

Electrified Models Surge

Growth in Electrified and Electric Models

• Volvo Cars, which is majority-owned by China's Geely Holding, said sales volumes of electrified models, including fully electric and plug-in hybrids, increased 15% to account for 53% of cars sold.

Fully Electric Car Sales

• Fully electric car sales volumes rose 21% to account for 27% of total sales, while plug-in hybrid sales rose 9%.

(Reporting by Jagoda Darlak, editing by Louise Rasmussen)