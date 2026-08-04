Continental Surpasses Q2 Earnings Predictions Amid Strong Tyre Demand
Continental's Q2 Financial Performance Overview
Market Expectations and Actual Results
Aug 4 (Reuters) - German car parts supplier Continental beat market expectations for its second-quarter operating profit on Tuesday, as strong tyre demand and a lower impact from currency exchange and tariffs helped counter the effects of persistently weak global automotive production.
Adjusted Earnings and Year-on-Year Comparison
Continental, which is in the process of shedding non-core businesses to become a pure-play tyremaker, reported adjusted earnings before interest and taxes of €570 million ($656 million), compared with €422 million in the same quarter last year.
Analyst Consensus and Currency Exchange Rate
A company-provided analyst consensus was expecting €539.4 million on average.
($1 = 0.8690 euros)
Reporting Credits
(Reporting by Emanuele Berro and Simon Ferdinand Eibach in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)