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UK's Topps Tiles posts flat third-quarter sales amid heatwave disruption - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK's Topps Tiles posts flat third-quarter sales amid heatwave disruption

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 1, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 1, 2026

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UK's Topps Tiles warns of lower profit on heatwave disruption, weak spending

Topps Tiles Faces Profit Drop Amid Challenging Market Conditions

Profit Warning and Sales Impact

July 1 (Reuters) - British retailer Topps Tiles on Wednesday warned its annual profit could drop by 29% after quarterly like-for-like sales were hurt by customers trading down to cheaper products and heatwave-induced temporary work stoppages among builders. 

Profit Forecast for Fiscal 2026

The company said it expects adjusted pretax profit for fiscal 2026 ending September to be above £6.5 million ($8.60 million), compared with £9.2 million last year.  

Analyst Estimates

Analysts, on average, were estimating about £9.2 million in annual pretax profit, according to an LSEG poll of four analysts. 

Market Environment and Company Statement

"The macro-economic environment has continued to be challenging, with lower consumer spend and commercial areas such as housebuilding coming under further pressure," the company said in a statement.

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.7555 pounds)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Amna Mariyam and Neeshita Beura in Bengaluru; Writing by Yadarisa Shabong; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Harikrishnan Nair)

Key Takeaways

  • Like‑for‑like sales held steady in Q3 despite broader economic pressures.
  • A record‑breaking ‘Omega’ heatwave across Europe forced work shutdowns in construction and housing sectors, dampening demand and foot traffic (lse.co.uk).
  • Topps Tiles’ performance contrasts with its Q1 growth and digital momentum, highlighting weather as a key transient drag on physical retail activity (retailgazette.co.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What impacted Topps Tiles' third-quarter sales?
Topps Tiles' Q3 sales were impacted by an extreme heatwave causing lower activity among homebuilders and traders.
How did the European heatwave affect Topps Tiles?
The heatwave led to temporary work stoppages, resulting in flat like-for-like sales for Topps Tiles in the third quarter.
What were the Q3 sales results for Topps Tiles?
Topps Tiles reported flat like-for-like sales in the third quarter.
Why did homebuilders and traders stop work temporarily?
Work stoppages were caused by the extreme heatwave in Europe.

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