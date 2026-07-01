UK's Topps Tiles warns of lower profit on heatwave disruption, weak spending

Topps Tiles Faces Profit Drop Amid Challenging Market Conditions

Profit Warning and Sales Impact

July 1 (Reuters) - British retailer Topps Tiles on Wednesday warned its annual profit could drop by 29% after quarterly like-for-like sales were hurt by customers trading down to cheaper products and heatwave-induced temporary work stoppages among builders.

Profit Forecast for Fiscal 2026

The company said it expects adjusted pretax profit for fiscal 2026 ending September to be above £6.5 million ($8.60 million), compared with £9.2 million last year.

Analyst Estimates

Analysts, on average, were estimating about £9.2 million in annual pretax profit, according to an LSEG poll of four analysts.

Market Environment and Company Statement

"The macro-economic environment has continued to be challenging, with lower consumer spend and commercial areas such as housebuilding coming under further pressure," the company said in a statement.

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.7555 pounds)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Amna Mariyam and Neeshita Beura in Bengaluru; Writing by Yadarisa Shabong; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Harikrishnan Nair)