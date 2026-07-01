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German chemical sector gets temporary lift from Middle East disruptions, Ifo says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 1, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 1, 2026

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German Chemical Industry Confidence Gets Temporary Boost from Middle East Disruptions

Business Confidence and Market Dynamics in Germany's Chemical Sector

Survey Results: Confidence Index and Business Situation

July 1 (Reuters) - Business confidence in Germany's chemical industry improved sharply in June, helped by easing energy prices and a temporary boost in demand due to disruptions in the Middle East, a survey showed on Wednesday.

The Ifo institute's index for sector confidence rose to -17.8 points from a seasonally adjusted -29.0 points in May.

Current Business Assessment

Companies assessed their current business situation much more positively, with the indicator climbing to -2.9 points from -16.5, while expectations also improved.

Impact of Middle East Disruptions on Demand

Shift in Global Supply Chains

Supply disruptions from the Middle East have hit Asian producers particularly hard, shifting demand for chemical products towards German manufacturers, Ifo industry expert Anna Wolf said in a statement.

Expert Commentary

"It's still too soon to talk of a sustainable turnaround," Wolf said. "But a glimmer of hope is finally emerging again for the first time in a long while."

Ongoing Challenges and Price Expectations

She cautioned that supply chains for intermediate goods remain under strain and most companies expect prices to rise again in the coming months.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Amir Orusov, editing by Thomas Seythal)

Key Takeaways

  • Ifo confidence index bounced back in June to –17.8 from –29.0 in April and May, driven by better energy prices and temporary demand from supply constraints in the Middle East (onvista.de).
  • Asian producers, heavily reliant on Middle East feedstocks, are especially affected—disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz have tightened global supply sharply (investing.com).
  • Ifo expert Anna Wolf warns the rebound is fragile: supply chains for intermediate goods are still strained and many expect prices to rise again in coming months (onvista.de).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did confidence in Germany's chemical industry improve in June?
Confidence improved due to easing energy prices and increased demand resulting from supply disruptions in the Middle East.
What is the current Ifo index value for Germany's chemical sector?
The Ifo institute's confidence index rose to -17.8 points in June from -29.0 in May.
How have Middle East disruptions affected Germany's chemical industry?
Disruptions have shifted demand toward German manufacturers as Asian producers were more affected, providing a temporary boost.
Is the improvement in Germany's chemical sector considered sustainable?
Experts cautioned that it is too soon to call the boost sustainable, though there is a glimmer of hope.
What are the expectations for prices in Germany's chemical sector?
Most companies expect prices to rise again in the coming months due to ongoing supply chain strains.

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