German Chemical Industry Confidence Gets Temporary Boost from Middle East Disruptions

Business Confidence and Market Dynamics in Germany's Chemical Sector

Survey Results: Confidence Index and Business Situation

July 1 (Reuters) - Business confidence in Germany's chemical industry improved sharply in June, helped by easing energy prices and a temporary boost in demand due to disruptions in the Middle East, a survey showed on Wednesday.

The Ifo institute's index for sector confidence rose to -17.8 points from a seasonally adjusted -29.0 points in May.

Current Business Assessment

Companies assessed their current business situation much more positively, with the indicator climbing to -2.9 points from -16.5, while expectations also improved.

Impact of Middle East Disruptions on Demand

Shift in Global Supply Chains

Supply disruptions from the Middle East have hit Asian producers particularly hard, shifting demand for chemical products towards German manufacturers, Ifo industry expert Anna Wolf said in a statement.

Expert Commentary

"It's still too soon to talk of a sustainable turnaround," Wolf said. "But a glimmer of hope is finally emerging again for the first time in a long while."

Ongoing Challenges and Price Expectations

She cautioned that supply chains for intermediate goods remain under strain and most companies expect prices to rise again in the coming months.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Amir Orusov, editing by Thomas Seythal)