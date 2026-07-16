UK Recruiter PageGroup to Return to Its Original Name Michael Page

Overview of PageGroup's Rebranding to Michael Page

July 16 (Reuters) - British recruiter PageGroup on Thursday said it will return to its earlier name Michael Page, also its widely recognised eponymous brand, effective July 20.

Background and Context

Here are a few details and context on the firm's name:

Reasons for the Name Change

• "The move to a single Michael Page brand creates a clearer and more unified proposition for clients, candidates and employees," CEO Nicholas Kirk said as the firm decides to bring its services and solutions under a unified structure.

Company History

Initial Listing and Founding

• The firm was first listed on the London Stock Exchange as Michael Page in 1988, according to its website, and comes from its founder's name.

Rebranding to PageGroup

• It rebranded itself as PageGroup in 2012 and Michael Page became one of its core verticals which helps companies hire qualified professionals.

About the Founder

• Michael Page, who founded the firm in 1976, retired in 1995.

(Reporting by Prerna Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)