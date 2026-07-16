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Finance

UK recruiter PageGroup to rebrand as Michael Page

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 16, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 16, 2026

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UK Recruiter PageGroup to Return to Its Original Name Michael Page

Overview of PageGroup's Rebranding to Michael Page

July 16 (Reuters) - British recruiter PageGroup on Thursday said it will return to its earlier name Michael Page, also its widely recognised eponymous brand, effective July 20.

Background and Context

Here are a few details and context on the firm's name:

Reasons for the Name Change

• "The move to a single Michael Page brand creates a clearer and more unified proposition for clients, candidates and employees," CEO Nicholas Kirk said as the firm decides to bring its services and solutions under a unified structure.

Company History

Initial Listing and Founding

• The firm was first listed on the London Stock Exchange as Michael Page in 1988, according to its website, and comes from its founder's name.

Rebranding to PageGroup

• It rebranded itself as PageGroup in 2012 and Michael Page became one of its core verticals which helps companies hire qualified professionals.

About the Founder

• Michael Page, who founded the firm in 1976, retired in 1995.

(Reporting by Prerna Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

Key Takeaways

  • The rebrand aims to simplify the firm’s proposition for clients, candidates and employees by consolidating services under the widely recognised Michael Page name, as noted by CEO Nick Kirk.
  • Michael Page was originally founded in 1976 and listed on the London Stock Exchange in 1988; the firm rebranded to PageGroup in October 2012 with Michael Page becoming one of several core brands.
  • As of 2026, PageGroup remains a FTSE 250 company operating in over 36 countries with around 6,900 employees and reported strong financial performance, including over £842 million gross profit in 2024.

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is PageGroup rebranding to Michael Page?
PageGroup is rebranding as Michael Page to create a clearer and more unified proposition for clients, candidates, and employees.
When will the PageGroup rebrand to Michael Page take effect?
The rebrand will take effect on July 20.
What is the history behind the Michael Page name?
The firm was first listed as Michael Page in 1988 and is named after its founder.
When did the firm previously rebrand as PageGroup?
The company rebranded itself as PageGroup in 2012.
Who founded Michael Page and when did they retire?
Michael Page founded the company in 1976 and retired in 1995.

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