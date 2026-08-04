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Lufthansa sets 2026 profit outlook range after Q2 EBIT hit by fuel costs - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Lufthansa sets 2026 profit outlook range after Q2 EBIT hit by fuel costs

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 4, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 4, 2026

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Lufthansa sets annual profit outlook range as fuel cost surge clouds forecast

By Joanna Plucinska and Ilona Wissenbach

Lufthansa's Financial Performance and Strategic Response

LONDON/FRANKFURT, Aug 4 (Reuters) - German airline Lufthansa set on Tuesday a range for its 2026 adjusted operating profit (EBIT), after that figure more than halved in the second quarter due to higher fuel costs tied to the U.S.-Iran war. 

Profit Outlook Amid Volatile Fuel Prices

It now expects an adjusted EBIT of €1.7 billion to €2.2 billion ($1.96 billion-$2.53 billion), citing heightened uncertainty from high kerosene price volatility. 

Lufthansa had previously forecast for the number to come in significantly above the prior-year level of €1.96 billion.

Executive Commentary on Market Challenges

"Today, we reflect on a challenging second quarter that was once again marked by multiple geopolitical crises and uncertainties," Chief Executive Carsten Spohr said in a statement.

"Despite our further improvement in load factor and a significant increase in yield, we were unable to fully offset the considerable rise in fuel costs."    

Industry-Wide Capacity Adjustments

European Airlines Respond to Higher Fuel Costs

CAPACITY CUTS

European airlines, including British Airways-owner IAG and Air France-KLM, have been hit hard by higher cost in fuel despite extensive hedging, with both companies planning to trim capacity in an effort to deal with the fallout of the war in Iran.

Lufthansa's Capacity and Financial Results

Lufthansa said its capacity was also down around 3% in the second quarter, in part due to strike days in April, but capacity planning for the year remains unchanged.

Adjusted EBIT fell to €383 million in the second quarter from €870 million a year earlier. That was slightly down from €401 million projected by analysts in a company-compiled consensus. 

The company now expects fuel costs at €8.66 billion, after an earlier projection of 8.9 billion euros. 

Fleet Optimization Strategies

Retiring and Grounding Older Aircraft

RETIRING OLD PLANES

The company said it plans to retire or temporarily ground several aircraft to streamline operations, reduce fuel consumption and limit exposure to unhedged fuel costs.

In its financial report, Lufthansa said this would include the early retirement of fuel-intensive long-haul aircraft such as the Airbus A340-600 and the temporary grounding of two Boeing 747-400s from the start of the winter flight schedule.

Fuel Hedging Measures

Lufthansa added that 86% of its fuel needs for this year are covered by hedging.

($1 = 0.8690 euros)

(Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach, Linda Pasquini and Joanna Plucinska; Editing by Miranda Murray, Sonia Cheema and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Key Takeaways

  • Q2 2026 adjusted EBIT halved year‑on‑year to €383 million (from €870 million), pressured by heightened fuel costs and kerosene volatility. (investor-relations.lufthansagroup.com)
  • For the full year 2026, Lufthansa now expects adjusted EBIT of €1.7 billion–€2.2 billion, down from prior ‘significantly above prior year’ guidance of €1.96 billion. (investor-relations.lufthansagroup.com)
  • The company faces an estimated €1.7 billion fuel cost burden for 2026 due to jet fuel price increases, despite hedging approximately 80% of requirements; mitigation planned via higher revenues, network optimization and efficiency measures. (bloomberg.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Lufthansa's adjusted EBIT outlook for 2026?
Lufthansa expects an adjusted EBIT between €1.7 billion and €2.2 billion for 2026.
Why did Lufthansa's Q2 2024 EBIT decline?
Lufthansa's EBIT more than halved in Q2 due to higher fuel costs.
How much was Lufthansa's adjusted EBIT in Q2 compared to last year?
Adjusted EBIT fell to €383 million in Q2 from €870 million a year earlier.
What has contributed to heightened uncertainty in Lufthansa's profit outlook?
High kerosene price volatility has contributed to uncertainty in Lufthansa's profit outlook.
Where is Lufthansa headquartered?
Lufthansa is headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany.

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