Lufthansa sets annual profit outlook range as fuel cost surge clouds forecast

By Joanna Plucinska and Ilona Wissenbach

Lufthansa's Financial Performance and Strategic Response

LONDON/FRANKFURT, Aug 4 (Reuters) - German airline Lufthansa set on Tuesday a range for its 2026 adjusted operating profit (EBIT), after that figure more than halved in the second quarter due to higher fuel costs tied to the U.S.-Iran war.

Profit Outlook Amid Volatile Fuel Prices

It now expects an adjusted EBIT of €1.7 billion to €2.2 billion ($1.96 billion-$2.53 billion), citing heightened uncertainty from high kerosene price volatility.

Lufthansa had previously forecast for the number to come in significantly above the prior-year level of €1.96 billion.

Executive Commentary on Market Challenges

"Today, we reflect on a challenging second quarter that was once again marked by multiple geopolitical crises and uncertainties," Chief Executive Carsten Spohr said in a statement.

"Despite our further improvement in load factor and a significant increase in yield, we were unable to fully offset the considerable rise in fuel costs."

Industry-Wide Capacity Adjustments

European Airlines Respond to Higher Fuel Costs

CAPACITY CUTS

European airlines, including British Airways-owner IAG and Air France-KLM, have been hit hard by higher cost in fuel despite extensive hedging, with both companies planning to trim capacity in an effort to deal with the fallout of the war in Iran.

Lufthansa's Capacity and Financial Results

Lufthansa said its capacity was also down around 3% in the second quarter, in part due to strike days in April, but capacity planning for the year remains unchanged.

Adjusted EBIT fell to €383 million in the second quarter from €870 million a year earlier. That was slightly down from €401 million projected by analysts in a company-compiled consensus.

The company now expects fuel costs at €8.66 billion, after an earlier projection of 8.9 billion euros.

Fleet Optimization Strategies

Retiring and Grounding Older Aircraft

RETIRING OLD PLANES

The company said it plans to retire or temporarily ground several aircraft to streamline operations, reduce fuel consumption and limit exposure to unhedged fuel costs.

In its financial report, Lufthansa said this would include the early retirement of fuel-intensive long-haul aircraft such as the Airbus A340-600 and the temporary grounding of two Boeing 747-400s from the start of the winter flight schedule.

Fuel Hedging Measures

Lufthansa added that 86% of its fuel needs for this year are covered by hedging.

($1 = 0.8690 euros)

(Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach, Linda Pasquini and Joanna Plucinska; Editing by Miranda Murray, Sonia Cheema and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)