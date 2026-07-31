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Commerzbank to resume talks with UniCredit, Handelsblatt reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Commerzbank to resume talks with UniCredit, Handelsblatt reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 31, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 31, 2026

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Commerzbank to Resume Tie-Up Negotiations with UniCredit, CEO Says

Commerzbank and UniCredit: Renewed Merger Discussions

CEO Bettina Orlopp Announces Further Talks

FRANKFURT, July 31 (Reuters) - Commerzbank's CEO Bettina Orlopp has told employees that there will be further talks with UniCredit about a potential tie-up, according to Handelsblatt on Friday.

Significance of the Announcement

The announcement, made to staff on the bank's intranet, marks a significant turn in the months-long wrangling over control of one of Germany's largest lenders.

Next Steps in Negotiations

"Over the coming weeks and months, Commerzbank and UniCredit will hold talks to determine, step by step, how we will proceed," Orlopp told employees in the internal post on Thursday.

(Reporting by Tom Sims, Editing by Miranda Murray)

Key Takeaways

  • Commerzbank is restarting negotiations with UniCredit after prolonged opposition, signaling strategic realism in face of mounting influence from its Italian shareholder. (live.euronext.com)
  • UniCredit now holds over 44% of voting rights—nearly 47% when including derivatives—bringing it close to controlling influence. (tagesschau.de)
  • Despite resuming talks, Commerzbank continues to defend its standalone 'Momentum 2030' strategy, asserting that UniCredit’s offer lacked an adequate premium and posed risks, while actively defending its independence. (commerzbank.de)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who confirmed the renewed talks between Commerzbank and UniCredit?
Commerzbank CEO Bettina Orlopp confirmed renewed talks with UniCredit in an internal message to employees.
What is the purpose of the talks between Commerzbank and UniCredit?
The talks aim to explore a potential tie-up or merger between the two major European banks.
How was the announcement about the talks made public?
The announcement was made to Commerzbank staff on the bank's intranet, as reported by Handelsblatt.
Where is Commerzbank headquartered?
Commerzbank is headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany.

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