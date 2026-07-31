Commerzbank to resume talks with UniCredit, Handelsblatt reports

Commerzbank to Resume Tie-Up Negotiations with UniCredit, CEO Says
Commerzbank and UniCredit: Renewed Merger Discussions
CEO Bettina Orlopp Announces Further Talks
FRANKFURT, July 31 (Reuters) - Commerzbank's CEO Bettina Orlopp has told employees that there will be further talks with UniCredit about a potential tie-up, according to Handelsblatt on Friday.
Significance of the Announcement
The announcement, made to staff on the bank's intranet, marks a significant turn in the months-long wrangling over control of one of Germany's largest lenders.
Next Steps in Negotiations
"Over the coming weeks and months, Commerzbank and UniCredit will hold talks to determine, step by step, how we will proceed," Orlopp told employees in the internal post on Thursday.
(Reporting by Tom Sims, Editing by Miranda Murray)