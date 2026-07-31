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BP launches sale process for North Sea business as CEO pushes overhaul - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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BP launches sale process for North Sea business as CEO pushes overhaul

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 31, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 31, 2026

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BP Starts Sale of North Sea Business as CEO O'Neill Pushes Major Overhaul

BP Launches Formal Sale Process Amid Strategic Overhaul

Background and Strategic Shift

July 31 (Reuters) - BP on Friday launched a formal process to market its North Sea business for a potential sale, as new Chief Executive Officer Meg O'Neill accelerates a sweeping portfolio overhaul aimed at cutting debt and simplifying the oil company.

CEO O'Neill's Statement

"The North Sea remains integral to the UK's energy system. However, as we focus our portfolio and direct capital to our highest-value opportunities, we believe our North Sea business will be better positioned as part of another company," O'Neill said in a statement.

Asset Disposal Targets and Financial Goals

The oil major is targeting $20 billion in asset disposals by 2027 to reduce debt, lower costs and streamline its portfolio.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Yamini Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Key Takeaways

  • BP’s new CEO Meg O’Neill is executing a major strategic overhaul, reverting to a simplified upstream–downstream structure to improve focus and execution. (theguardian.com)
  • A formal sale process for the North Sea business was launched on July 31, 2026, aligning with O’Neill’s push to divest non-core assets and reduce debt. (lse.co.uk)
  • BP aims to sell $20 billion in assets by end‑2027 to streamline its portfolio and reinforce financial discipline, including earlier moves like selling Castrol and winding down its venturing arm. (live.euronext.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is BP selling its North Sea business?
BP is selling its North Sea business to cut debt, lower costs, and focus on its highest-value opportunities as part of a wider portfolio overhaul.
How much does BP plan to raise from asset disposals?
BP is targeting $20 billion in asset disposals by 2027.
Who is leading BP's new strategy?
The new Chief Executive Officer, Meg O'Neill, is leading the company's strategy overhaul.
Is the North Sea still important to BP?
BP stated the North Sea remains integral to the UK's energy system, but will be better positioned as part of another company.

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