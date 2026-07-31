BP Starts Sale of North Sea Business as CEO O'Neill Pushes Major Overhaul

BP Launches Formal Sale Process Amid Strategic Overhaul

Background and Strategic Shift

July 31 (Reuters) - BP on Friday launched a formal process to market its North Sea business for a potential sale, as new Chief Executive Officer Meg O'Neill accelerates a sweeping portfolio overhaul aimed at cutting debt and simplifying the oil company.

CEO O'Neill's Statement

"The North Sea remains integral to the UK's energy system. However, as we focus our portfolio and direct capital to our highest-value opportunities, we believe our North Sea business will be better positioned as part of another company," O'Neill said in a statement.

Asset Disposal Targets and Financial Goals

The oil major is targeting $20 billion in asset disposals by 2027 to reduce debt, lower costs and streamline its portfolio.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Yamini Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)