France's July 2024 Inflation Climbs to 2.1%, Meeting Market Expectations
French Inflation Data and Market Analysis
INSEE Preliminary Data for July 2024
July 31 (Reuters) - French consumer prices rose in line with expectations in July, preliminary data from statistics agency INSEE showed on Friday.
Harmonized Inflation Rate Details
France's harmonized inflation rate, adjusted for comparison with other euro zone countries, was 2.1% year-on-year in July.
Market Forecasts and Analyst Polls
A Reuters poll of 17 analysts had on average expected a rate of 2.1%, with estimates ranging from 1.8% to 2.3%.
(Reporting by Hugo Lhomedet, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)