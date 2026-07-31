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French preliminary inflation at 2.1% in July, in line with estimates - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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French preliminary inflation at 2.1% in July, in line with estimates

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 31, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 31, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Inflation France

France's July 2024 Inflation Climbs to 2.1%, Meeting Market Expectations

French Inflation Data and Market Analysis

INSEE Preliminary Data for July 2024

July 31 (Reuters) - French consumer prices rose in line with expectations in July, preliminary data from statistics agency INSEE showed on Friday.

Harmonized Inflation Rate Details

France's harmonized inflation rate, adjusted for comparison with other euro zone countries, was 2.1% year-on-year in July.

Market Forecasts and Analyst Polls

A Reuters poll of 17 analysts had on average expected a rate of 2.1%, with estimates ranging from 1.8% to 2.3%.

(Reporting by Hugo Lhomedet, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • France’s July preliminary HICP inflation was 2.1%, exactly matching market expectation of 2.1%, per INSEE and Reuters poll.
  • June’s inflation had eased—CPI at 1.8% and HICP at 2.0% y‑o‑y—highlighting a modest uptick in July. France’s inflation remains below the euro‑area average of 2.8% in June. (insee.fr)
  • ECB projects headline inflation average at 3.0% for 2026; France’s 2.1% rate suggests some easing compared to broader euro‑area pressures. (banque-france.fr)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the French inflation rate in July 2024?
The preliminary inflation rate in France was 2.1% year-on-year in July 2024.
How does France's July inflation rate compare to market expectations?
France's July inflation rate of 2.1% was in line with the average analyst estimate.
Who provided the preliminary inflation data for France?
The preliminary inflation data was provided by the French statistics agency INSEE.
How many analysts did the Reuters poll survey for inflation estimates?
The Reuters poll surveyed 17 analysts for their inflation rate forecasts.
What was the range of analyst estimates for French inflation in July?
Analyst estimates for July inflation ranged from 1.8% to 2.3%.

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