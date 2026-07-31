Sainsbury's Sells Argos to Swift Partners for Minimum £120 Million
Overview of the Sainsbury's and Argos Deal
Details of the Transaction
July 31 (Reuters) - Britain's Sainsbury's said on Friday it had agreed to sell digital retailer Argos to Swift Partners for at least 120 million pounds ($161.28 million), as the supermarket group sharpens its focus on its core food business.
Financial Conversion Rate
($1 = 0.7440 pounds)
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Atharva Singh; Editing by Sonia Cheema)