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UK's Sainsbury's to sell Argos to Swift Partners for at least £120 million - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK's Sainsbury's to sell Argos to Swift Partners for at least £120 million

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 31, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 31, 2026

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Sainsbury's Sells Argos to Swift Partners for Minimum £120 Million

Overview of the Sainsbury's and Argos Deal

Details of the Transaction

July 31 (Reuters) - Britain's Sainsbury's said on Friday it had agreed to sell digital retailer Argos to Swift Partners for at least 120 million pounds ($161.28 million), as the supermarket group sharpens its focus on its core food business.

Financial Conversion Rate

($1 = 0.7440 pounds)

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Atharva Singh; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

Key Takeaways

  • Sainsbury’s continues its strategic shift towards food, reducing general merchandise footprint including Argos for sharper focus on supermarket growth (corporate.sainsburys.co.uk).
  • Argos currently reaches customers through 201 standalone stores, 466 in‑supermarket outlets, and 466 collection points, totaling 1,133 points of presence (corporate.sainsburys.co.uk).
  • This sale aligns with Sainsbury’s previous divestments, including its Financial Services divisions (banking, ATM, Travel Money, Argos financial services), reflecting a coherent strategy to exit non-core operations (corporate.sainsburys.co.uk).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is buying Argos from Sainsbury's?
Swift Partners is acquiring Argos from Sainsbury's.
How much will Swift Partners pay for Argos?
Swift Partners will pay at least £120 million for Argos.
Why is Sainsbury's selling Argos?
Sainsbury's is selling Argos to sharpen its focus on its core food business.
What is the equivalent of £120 million in US dollars?
£120 million is approximately $161.28 million.

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