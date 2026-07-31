Taylor Wimpey Reduces Annual UK Home Completions Forecast Due to Market Pressures
Market Challenges Impacting Taylor Wimpey's Forecast
Affordability and Demand Concerns
July 31 (Reuters) - British homebuilder Taylor Wimpey on Friday cut its annual UK home completions forecast as affordability concerns and geopolitical uncertainty weighed on demand.
Consumer demand has been pressured by inflation concerns, high borrowing costs and cost-of-living pressures. Rising construction costs, driven by higher energy prices, have also squeezed margins.
Company Statement on Market Conditions
"While underlying customer demand continues to be good, conversion is taking longer and buyers remain highly price conscious," the company said in a statement.
Updated Home Completions Forecast
The company now expects total UK home completions, excluding joint ventures, of between 10,600 and 10,800 homes for 2026. It had previously forecast a range between 10,600 and 11,000.
(Reporting by Simone Lobo and Raechel Thankam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatrama)