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Homebuilder Taylor Wimpey cuts annual home completions forecast - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Homebuilder Taylor Wimpey cuts annual home completions forecast

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 31, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 31, 2026

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Taylor Wimpey Reduces Annual UK Home Completions Forecast Due to Market Pressures

Market Challenges Impacting Taylor Wimpey's Forecast

Affordability and Demand Concerns

July 31 (Reuters) - British homebuilder Taylor Wimpey on Friday cut its annual UK home completions forecast as affordability concerns and geopolitical uncertainty weighed on demand.

Consumer demand has been pressured by inflation concerns, high borrowing costs and cost-of-living pressures. Rising construction costs, driven by higher energy prices, have also squeezed margins.

Company Statement on Market Conditions

"While underlying customer demand continues to be good, conversion is taking longer and buyers remain highly price conscious," the company said in a statement.

Updated Home Completions Forecast

The company now expects total UK home completions, excluding joint ventures, of between 10,600 and 10,800 homes for 2026. It had previously forecast a range between 10,600 and 11,000.

(Reporting by Simone Lobo and Raechel Thankam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatrama)

Key Takeaways

  • Annual completions forecast trimmed to 10,600–10,800 homes, down from 10,600–11,000 previously
  • Persistent affordability pressures and subdued demand—especially among first-time buyers—are constraining sales
  • Rising build‑cost inflation, propelled by high energy prices, is squeezing margins and inflating cost forecasts

Frequently Asked Questions

What factors are affecting demand for new homes in the UK?
Demand is affected by inflation, high borrowing costs, rising energy prices, and consumer cost-of-living pressures.
Have construction costs impacted Taylor Wimpey's margins?
Yes, rising construction costs, especially from higher energy prices, have squeezed margins.

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