GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
World Cup helps ITV deliver 'solid' first half - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

World Cup helps ITV deliver 'solid' first half

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 31, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 31, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

ITV Reports 'Solid' H1 Performance Fueled by World Cup and Sky Deal

ITV's Financial Results and Strategic Developments

Advertising Growth Driven by World Cup

LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - ITV, the British broadcaster that has agreed to sell its channels and streaming platform to Comcast's Sky, said on Friday it had a "solid" first half, with the football World Cup driving 3% growth in advertising and record viewing figures.

Impact of Sky Deal on ITV's Business Structure

Transition to Standalone Production Business

The company, which will be a standalone production business after the Sky deal, reported flat adjusted operating profit of £146 million ($196.2 million) for the first half, just shy of analyst expectations, and said it was on track to meet its full-year guidance.

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.7440 pounds)

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Sarah Young)

Key Takeaways

  • The Men’s Football World Cup spurred a 3 % uplift in advertising revenue and record viewing figures, powering ITV’s solid H1 performance (investegate.co.uk)
  • Adjusted operating profit was flat at £146 million, marginally under analyst expectations, but ITV maintains it is on track to meet full‑year guidance (tradingview.com)
  • ITV’s ongoing sale of its Media & Entertainment business to Sky will transform it into a standalone production entity, with expected completion in H2 2027 and contingent value up to £1.6 billion (itv.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How did the World Cup impact ITV's first half performance?
The football World Cup drove a 3% growth in advertising revenue and resulted in record viewing figures for ITV.
What was ITV's adjusted operating profit for the first half?
ITV reported a flat adjusted operating profit of £146 million ($196.2 million) for the first half.
What is the status of ITV’s deal with Sky?
ITV has agreed to sell its channels and streaming platform to Comcast's Sky and will become a standalone production business.
Is ITV meeting its full-year guidance?
Yes, ITV stated it is on track to meet its full-year financial guidance.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for BP launches sale process for North Sea business as CEO pushes overhaul

BP launches sale process for North Sea business as CEO pushes overhaul

Image for Amadeus trims full-year revenue guidance as Iran war hits bookings

Amadeus trims full-year revenue guidance as Iran war hits bookings

Image for NatWest reports profit up 20%, brings forward buyback plans 

NatWest reports profit up 20%, brings forward buyback plans 

Image for Puma posts Q2 sales slightly ahead of expectations

Puma posts Q2 sales slightly ahead of expectations

Image for Shell to sell BG Cyprus for up to $720 million

Shell to sell BG Cyprus for up to $720 million

Image for UK annual house price growth slows to 1.8% in July, Nationwide says

UK annual house price growth slows to 1.8% in July, Nationwide says

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for British Airways owner IAG misses second-quarter profit view
British Airways owner IAG misses second-quarter profit view
Image for French banks want state to guarantee 2027 election loans, incoming lobby chief says
French banks want state to guarantee 2027 election loans, incoming lobby chief says
Image for Engie's first-half earnings rise 3.3% on strong gas trading, higher power network fees
Engie's first-half earnings rise 3.3% on strong gas trading, higher power network fees
Image for Forvia sales fall less than expected, but China business declines
Forvia sales fall less than expected, but China business declines
Image for Swiss National Bank posts big Q2 profit thanks to share price rally
Swiss National Bank posts big Q2 profit thanks to share price rally
Image for Ukraine's Kyivstar lifts outlook again on strong earnings momentum
Ukraine's Kyivstar lifts outlook again on strong earnings momentum
Image for Austria's OMV reports Q2 operating profit ahead of expectations
Austria's OMV reports Q2 operating profit ahead of expectations
Image for Credit Agricole tops Q2 forecasts, dismisses Monte Paschi-Banco BPM tie-up talk
Credit Agricole tops Q2 forecasts, dismisses Monte Paschi-Banco BPM tie-up talk
Image for Analysis-Spain courts Chinese firms but looks to EU for ground rules
Analysis-Spain courts Chinese firms but looks to EU for ground rules
Image for Morning Bid: Yen sinks as BOJ holds - and it's the KOSPI's best day
Morning Bid: Yen sinks as BOJ holds - and it's the KOSPI's best day
Image for Holcim raises full-year guidance after Q2 profit beat
Holcim raises full-year guidance after Q2 profit beat
Image for Hensoldt backs 2026 targets as order intake doubles, backlog tops 10 billion euros
Hensoldt backs 2026 targets as order intake doubles, backlog tops 10 billion euros
View All Finance Posts