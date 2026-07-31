ITV Reports 'Solid' H1 Performance Fueled by World Cup and Sky Deal
ITV's Financial Results and Strategic Developments
Advertising Growth Driven by World Cup
LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - ITV, the British broadcaster that has agreed to sell its channels and streaming platform to Comcast's Sky, said on Friday it had a "solid" first half, with the football World Cup driving 3% growth in advertising and record viewing figures.
Impact of Sky Deal on ITV's Business Structure
Transition to Standalone Production Business
The company, which will be a standalone production business after the Sky deal, reported flat adjusted operating profit of £146 million ($196.2 million) for the first half, just shy of analyst expectations, and said it was on track to meet its full-year guidance.
Currency Exchange Rate
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Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Sarah Young)