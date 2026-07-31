Bpifrance Sells 2.5% Stake in Orange, Retains 20.4% Combined Holding
French State Investment Bank's Transaction Details
Sale of Orange Shares
July 31 (Reuters) - French state investment bank Bpifrance has sold 66.5 million shares in telecoms group Orange, 2.5% of the capital, for €16.57 apiece or a total of €1.1 billion ($1.3 billion), it said on Friday.
Joint Holding with the State
The bank said it was acting jointly with the state, which owns a separate stake through public shareholding agency APE. Bpifrance confirmed the two will hold a combined 20.4% stake in the telecoms operator after the deal, remaining the largest shareholder.
Background on the Stake Sale
Reuters reported on Thursday that the French state was in the process of selling a small part of its combined stake in Orange, citing people familiar with the matter.
Exchange Rate Information
($1 = 0.8685 euros)
Reporting Credits
(Reporting by Gianluca Lo Nostro; Editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)