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French state bank Bpifrance sells 2.5% stake in Orange for $1.3 billion - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

French state bank Bpifrance sells 2.5% stake in Orange for $1.3 billion

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 31, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 31, 2026

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Bpifrance Sells 2.5% Stake in Orange, Retains 20.4% Combined Holding

French State Investment Bank's Transaction Details

Sale of Orange Shares

July 31 (Reuters) - French state investment bank Bpifrance has sold 66.5 million shares in telecoms group Orange, 2.5% of the capital, for €16.57 apiece or a total of €1.1 billion ($1.3 billion), it said on Friday.

Joint Holding with the State

The bank said it was acting jointly with the state, which owns a separate stake through public shareholding agency APE. Bpifrance confirmed the two will hold a combined 20.4% stake in the telecoms operator after the deal, remaining the largest shareholder.

Background on the Stake Sale

Reuters reported on Thursday that the French state was in the process of selling a small part of its combined stake in Orange, citing people familiar with the matter.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.8685 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Gianluca Lo Nostro; Editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • Bpifrance and the State remain in concert with a combined stake of 20.4 %, ensuring continued influence over Orange’s governance.
  • Sale price of €16.57 implies strong investor interest in Orange amid broader telecom sector dynamics.
  • This partial divestment aligns with France’s strategic asset management—providing liquidity while retaining substantial control.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much of its stake did Bpifrance sell in Orange?
Bpifrance sold 66.5 million shares in Orange, representing 2.5% of the company's capital.
For how much did Bpifrance sell its Orange shares?
Bpifrance sold its Orange shares for €1.1 billion, equivalent to $1.3 billion.
What is the French state's combined holding in Orange after the sale?
After the sale, Bpifrance and the French state together hold 20.4% of Orange.
Who remains the largest shareholder in Orange after the transaction?
Bpifrance and the French state remain the largest shareholder in Orange with a 20.4% combined stake.
Who reported the news of the Orange stake sale?
Reuters reported on the sale, citing people familiar with the matter.

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