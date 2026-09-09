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UK housing market slowdown is bottoming out, RICS says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK housing market slowdown is bottoming out, RICS says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 9, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 9, 2026

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Finance Real estate Economy Housing market United Kingdom

UK Housing Market Slowdown May Be Bottoming Out, RICS Finds in Latest Data

Latest RICS Data Signals Housing Market Stabilization

Market Activity and Buyer Demand Trends

LONDON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - A slowdown in Britain's housing market appears to be levelling off as measures of buyer demand and agreed sales moved away from recent lows, the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors said on Thursday.

RICS said that its house price balance rose to a five-month high of -28 in August from an upwardly revised -29 in July, while the net balance for new buyer enquiries rose to its highest since January at -19.

"August's results show a market that is gradually finding its footing, with key activity indicators having become progressively less negative over recent months. That said, any potential recovery remains fragile," RICS Head of Market Research Tarrant Parsons said.

Short-Term and Long-Term Price Expectations

  • RICS members expect property prices to fall further over the next three months but to be stable over a 12-month horizon

Regional Market Differences

  • London has the most negative price balance while Northern Ireland reports rising prices

Sales and Rental Market Developments

  • RICS' sales expectations balance rose to -3 in August from -13 in July
  • Rising demand from tenants and fewer properties from landlords has pushed the net balance for rents over the next three months to +44 from +33
Potential Risks Impacting the Market
  • RICS said the prospect of higher interest rates or heavier property taxation after October's annual government budget statement could weigh on prices

Other Market Indicators

  • Mortgage lender Lloyds reported a 0.4% annual fall in house prices in August while Nationwide reported a 1.6% rise
  • Britain's Office for National Statistics reported a 3.7% annual rise in rents for private-sector housing in July and a 2.0% rise in house prices in the 12 months to June

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by David Milliken, editing by Andy Bruce)

Key Takeaways

  • RICS’s August house price balance rose to –28 from a revised –29 in July, signalling a modest easing in downward pressure (five‑month high) (rics.org).
  • New buyer enquiries improved to –19, the best since January, and agreed sales expectations rose to –3, indicating a gradual momentum shift (rics.org).
  • Rental market remains buoyant: near‑term rent expectation rose to +28 and tenant demand remains strong amid ongoing landlord supply constraints (rics.org).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What does RICS report about the UK housing market slowdown?
RICS states the housing market slowdown appears to be bottoming out, with improved buyer demand and sales moving away from recent lows.
How did house price balances change in August, according to RICS?
RICS' house price balance rose to -28 in August from -29 in July, reaching a five-month high.
What are current expectations for UK property prices?
RICS members expect property prices to fall further over the next three months but remain stable over a 12-month horizon.
How are rents and rental demand changing in the UK housing market?
The net balance for rents in the next three months rose to +44, with stronger tenant demand and fewer available properties from landlords.
What risks could affect UK house prices moving forward?
Higher interest rates or increased property taxes following the government budget statement could place further pressure on prices.

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