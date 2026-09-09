UK Housing Market Slowdown May Be Bottoming Out, RICS Finds in Latest Data
Latest RICS Data Signals Housing Market Stabilization
Market Activity and Buyer Demand Trends
LONDON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - A slowdown in Britain's housing market appears to be levelling off as measures of buyer demand and agreed sales moved away from recent lows, the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors said on Thursday.
RICS said that its house price balance rose to a five-month high of -28 in August from an upwardly revised -29 in July, while the net balance for new buyer enquiries rose to its highest since January at -19.
"August's results show a market that is gradually finding its footing, with key activity indicators having become progressively less negative over recent months. That said, any potential recovery remains fragile," RICS Head of Market Research Tarrant Parsons said.
Short-Term and Long-Term Price Expectations
- RICS members expect property prices to fall further over the next three months but to be stable over a 12-month horizon
Regional Market Differences
- London has the most negative price balance while Northern Ireland reports rising prices
Sales and Rental Market Developments
- RICS' sales expectations balance rose to -3 in August from -13 in July
- Rising demand from tenants and fewer properties from landlords has pushed the net balance for rents over the next three months to +44 from +33
Potential Risks Impacting the Market
- RICS said the prospect of higher interest rates or heavier property taxation after October's annual government budget statement could weigh on prices
Other Market Indicators
- Mortgage lender Lloyds reported a 0.4% annual fall in house prices in August while Nationwide reported a 1.6% rise
- Britain's Office for National Statistics reported a 3.7% annual rise in rents for private-sector housing in July and a 2.0% rise in house prices in the 12 months to June
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by David Milliken, editing by Andy Bruce)