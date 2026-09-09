GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
North Korea's Kim thanks troops on overseas operations on founding anniversary - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

North Korea's Kim thanks troops on overseas operations on founding anniversary

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 9, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 9, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets Geopolitics Military

Kim Jong Un Praises North Korean Troops Deployed Overseas on Anniversary

North Korea's Overseas Military Operations and International Relations

Kim Jong Un's Speech on the 78th Anniversary

SEOUL, Sept 10 (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un used celebrations marking the 78th anniversary of the country's founding to praise troops engaged in "overseas military operations", state media KCNA said. 

In a speech at Pyongyang's assembly hall on Wednesday, Kim thanked workers and soldiers for their contributions to the state, and extended what KCNA called special gratitude and respect to commanders and soldiers "participating in overseas military operations", likely referring to North Korean troops deployed for Russia's war in Ukraine.

Deployment of North Korean Troops to Russia

North Korea has sent an estimated 14,000 to 15,000 troops to fight alongside Russian forces since late 2024, according to Western and South Korean officials. In February 2026, South Korea's National Intelligence Service estimated around 6,000 North Korean soldiers had been killed or wounded. 

Future Deployments and Ongoing Preparations

Pyongyang was continuing preparations for an additional troop deployment to Russia, but there were no signs that such a deployment was imminent, according to South Korea's Defence Ministry in late August. 

Economic and Military Assistance from Russia

In return for sending troops and munitions, Pyongyang has received economic and military technology assistance from Russia, according to South Korean intelligence assessments.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Key Takeaways

  • Kim Jong Un publicly thanked North Korean troops serving overseas—likely in Russia’s war in Ukraine—during the Sept. 9 founding anniversary address, signaling regime-level support for the deployment (Reuters) (currently.att.yahoo.com).
  • Estimates suggest between 14,000 and 15,000 North Korean troops are deployed in Russia’s Kursk region, with Ukrainian and South Korean sources reporting heavy casualties and continued preparations for further deployment (Reuters) (nknews.org).
  • North Korea has gained substantial economic and military benefits from its support to Russia—receiving technology, ammunition, and possibly hard currency, with estimated earnings up to $14.4 billion—while South Korean intelligence reports fatalities and injuries in the thousands among deployed personnel (INSS via NK News; Yonhap) (nknews.org).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many North Korean troops have been sent to Russia?
North Korea has sent an estimated 14,000 to 15,000 troops to fight alongside Russian forces since late 2024.
What did Kim Jong Un say on North Korea's 78th founding anniversary?
Kim Jong Un thanked workers and soldiers, with special gratitude to those involved in overseas military operations.
Has North Korea suffered casualties in Russia's war in Ukraine?
Yes, around 6,000 North Korean soldiers have been reported killed or wounded as of February 2026.
What has North Korea received in return for supporting Russia?
Pyongyang has received economic and military technology assistance from Russia.
Is North Korea preparing to send more troops to Russia?
North Korea is preparing for further troop deployment, but no imminent deployment was reported as of late August.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for UK's Prince William to be joined by sports stars to launch suicide prevention initiative

UK's Prince William to be joined by sports stars to launch suicide prevention initiative

Image for UK housing market slowdown is bottoming out, RICS says

UK housing market slowdown is bottoming out, RICS says

Image for ECB set to hike as Iran war fuels fresh inflation fears

ECB set to hike as Iran war fuels fresh inflation fears

Image for Drone alert delayed Zelenskiy's departure for Norway, Moldova says

Drone alert delayed Zelenskiy's departure for Norway, Moldova says

Image for Amazon lends boost to Europe's Ariane at Paris space gathering

Amazon lends boost to Europe's Ariane at Paris space gathering

Image for US spy chief Ratcliffe preparing for bigger role in Russia, Ukraine talks, FT reports

US spy chief Ratcliffe preparing for bigger role in Russia, Ukraine talks, FT reports

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Trading Day: $100 oil bites
Trading Day: $100 oil bites
Image for Wall Street dips as $100 oil, inflation worries weigh on investors
Wall Street dips as $100 oil, inflation worries weigh on investors
Image for Drones hit Russia's gas hinterland in northern Siberia for the first time
Drones hit Russia's gas hinterland in northern Siberia for the first time
Image for Apple joins foldable phone race with $1,999 passport-shaped iPhone Duo
Apple joins foldable phone race with $1,999 passport-shaped iPhone Duo
Image for Iran and US hit tankers in biggest wave of attacks on shipping since war began
Iran and US hit tankers in biggest wave of attacks on shipping since war began
Image for Dollar trades near 7-month low against yen as oil settles above $100
Dollar trades near 7-month low against yen as oil settles above $100
Image for Brent settles at over $100 a barrel as Middle East conflict intensifies
Brent settles at over $100 a barrel as Middle East conflict intensifies
Image for Exclusive-OpenAI’s rogue agents used at least 10 more sites for unauthorized comms, researchers say
Exclusive-OpenAI’s rogue agents used at least 10 more sites for unauthorized comms, researchers say
Image for Tate brothers lose bid for release from US jail pending extradition
Tate brothers lose bid for release from US jail pending extradition
Image for Germany calls for hundreds of billions of euros in cuts to EU budget
Germany calls for hundreds of billions of euros in cuts to EU budget
Image for UK's IG Group plans significant layoffs, Sky News reports
UK's IG Group plans significant layoffs, Sky News reports
Image for Russia markets drone-like missiles in Egypt during Su-57 jet's Africa air show debut
Russia markets drone-like missiles in Egypt during Su-57 jet's Africa air show debut
View All Finance Posts