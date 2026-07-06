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Novartis to acquire UK-based Myricx Bio for up to $1.5 billion - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Novartis to acquire UK-based Myricx Bio for up to $1.5 billion

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 6, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 6, 2026

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Finance Mergers & Acquisitions Biotechnology

Novartis Acquires Myricx Bio in $1.5 Billion Cancer Therapy Expansion Move

Novartis' Strategic Acquisition of Myricx Bio

Deal Overview and Financial Details

ZURICH, July 6 (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Novartis said on Monday it had agreed to pay up to $1.5 billion for U.K.-based biotechnology firm Myricx Bio in a deal expected to close in the second half of 2026.

In a statement, Novartis said it would pay $1.1 billion upfront, alongside up to $400 million in potential milestone payments, to acquire London-based Myricx Bio, which develops antibody-drug conjugates used for treating cancer.

Industry Impact and Expert Commentary

"ADCs have become an important part of cancer treatment, but there remains a clear need for new payload mechanisms to overcome resistance and expand their impact for patients," said Fiona Marshall, president of biomedical research at Novartis.

Novartis' Long-Term Strategy

"This proposed acquisition reflects our strategy to scale innovative platforms, as we have with radioligand therapies, to deliver more durable, transformative treatments for patients."

(Writing by Dave Graham, Editing by Miranda Murray)

Key Takeaways

  • Acquisition brings first‑in‑class NMTi ADC payload platform and two lead assets targeting B7‑H3 and HER2, potentially enhancing Novartis’s reach in solid tumors (novartis.com)
  • Strengthens strategy to scale innovative modalities, complementing previous deals like Avidity and Tourmaline to diversify oncology and cardiovascular pipelines (novartis.com)
  • Myricx Bio, a spin‑out from Imperial College London and the Francis Crick Institute, previously raised ~£90 million Series A to advance its NMTi ADC platform through clinical proof‑of‑concept (prnewswire.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is Novartis paying to acquire Myricx Bio?
Novartis will pay up to $1.5 billion, including $1.1 billion upfront and up to $400 million in milestone payments.
What does Myricx Bio specialize in?
Myricx Bio develops antibody-drug conjugates, which are used for treating cancer.
When is the Novartis acquisition of Myricx Bio expected to close?
The deal is anticipated to close in the second half of 2026.
Why is Novartis acquiring Myricx Bio?
Novartis aims to scale innovative cancer treatment platforms and expand its portfolio in oncology.
Where is Myricx Bio based?
Myricx Bio is based in London, United Kingdom.

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