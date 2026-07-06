GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Thales strikes deal for Exail controlling stake after Safran exits talks - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Thales strikes deal for Exail controlling stake after Safran exits talks

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 6, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 6, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Thales Acquires Major Stake in Exail After Safran Withdraws from Talks

Thales' Strategic Move in the Underwater Drone Technology Sector

Acquisition Agreement Details

July 6 (Reuters) - Thales said on Monday it had reached an agreement with Exail's leading shareholder, the Gorgé family, to buy its stake in the French underwater drone technology company in a first step towards a full takeover.

Financial Terms of the Deal

In a press release, Thales said it would offer €134 ($153) a share for the 35.51% stake the Gorgé family owns, a 44% premium to Exail's share price on June 26.

Safran's Withdrawal from Acquisition Talks

The move comes after Safran , which had previously been linked to a potential bid for the €2 billion company, said on Friday it had dropped out of discussions.

Market Impact and Growth Prospects

Exail's Share Performance

Exail's shares have soared almost 600% over the past three years as investors bet that growing defence spending and changing military needs will boost demand for drones.

Thales' Strategic Objectives

Expansion in Underwater Warfare and Navigation

"With this acquisition, Thales aims to increase its scale in the underwater warfare market, and to expand its capabilities in inertial navigation systems," Thales noted in a press release.

Future Revenue and Synergy Expectations

The group added that by 2032, Exail should generate more than €90 million in annual revenue and cost synergies.

(Reporting by Jakob Van Calster and Hugo LhomedetEditing by Shri Navaratnam)

Key Takeaways

  • Thales will purchase the Gorgé family's 35.51% stake in Exail at €134/share, marking a 44% premium to the June 26 price.
  • Safran had entered exclusive talks at €128.5/share on June 26 but ended negotiations on July 3 without agreement due to unmet terms.
  • Exail, a leading European underwater drone and inertial navigation specialist, has high growth momentum with €1.1B backlog, strong R&D, and aims to deliver over €90M in synergies by 2032.

Frequently Asked Questions

What stake in Exail is Thales acquiring?
Thales is acquiring the 35.51% stake in Exail owned by the Gorgé family.
How much is Thales offering per Exail share?
Thales is offering €134 ($153) per Exail share.
Why did Safran drop out of the Exail talks?
Safran dropped out of discussions regarding a potential bid for Exail.
What is Exail's main business focus?
Exail specializes in French underwater drone technology and inertial navigation systems.
What growth has Exail's share price seen over the past three years?
Exail's shares have soared almost 600% over the past three years.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Novartis to acquire UK-based Myricx Bio for up to $1.5 billion

Novartis to acquire UK-based Myricx Bio for up to $1.5 billion

Image for UK new car sales rise 11% in June, prelim SMMT data shows

UK new car sales rise 11% in June, prelim SMMT data shows

Image for Private equity firm EQT to buy Australian parking tech provider Orikan

Private equity firm EQT to buy Australian parking tech provider Orikan

Image for Trump intervention sparks World Cup storm as FIFA clears Balogun to face Belgium

Trump intervention sparks World Cup storm as FIFA clears Balogun to face Belgium

Image for Bank of England could boost bond demand with leverage rule tweak, banks say

Bank of England could boost bond demand with leverage rule tweak, banks say

Image for Husband of jailed Russian playwright keeps lonely vigil in exile

Husband of jailed Russian playwright keeps lonely vigil in exile

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for UK's ITV to sell media and entertainment unit to Comcast's Sky for $2.1 billion
UK's ITV to sell media and entertainment unit to Comcast's Sky for $2.1 billion
Image for German industrial orders rose more than expected in May
German industrial orders rose more than expected in May
Image for Factbox-NATO Ankara summit: who's going and what to expect
Factbox-NATO Ankara summit: who's going and what to expect
Image for From shampoo to cookies, consumer products get an AI makeover
From shampoo to cookies, consumer products get an AI makeover
Image for Analysis-Spain, Portugal step up scrutiny of soaring property markets
Analysis-Spain, Portugal step up scrutiny of soaring property markets
Image for Morning Bid: Samsung to serve chip taster for earnings feast
Morning Bid: Samsung to serve chip taster for earnings feast
Image for ECB's T2 payment system back up after brief incident impacting payments 
ECB's T2 payment system back up after brief incident impacting payments 
Image for Dollar near two-week lows as rate-hike bets recede, embattled yen in focus
Dollar near two-week lows as rate-hike bets recede, embattled yen in focus
Image for Shares edge higher in Asia as oil dips, earnings loom
Shares edge higher in Asia as oil dips, earnings loom
Image for Oil slips after OPEC+ agrees to raise output targets
Oil slips after OPEC+ agrees to raise output targets
Image for EasyJet's flight path from start-up to takeover deal
EasyJet's flight path from start-up to takeover deal
Image for Israel government says it will defy Supreme Court ruling on media regulator
Israel government says it will defy Supreme Court ruling on media regulator
View All Finance Posts