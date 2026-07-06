UK New Car Sales Surge 11% in June 2024, Preliminary SMMT Data Indicates
Overview of June 2024 UK Car Sales
Preliminary Registration Data
July 6 (Reuters) - British new car registrations in June climbed about 11% from year-ago levels, with battery electric vehicle accounting for 30% of the market, according to preliminary industry data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).
Electric Vehicle Market Share
Battery electric vehicles accounted for 30% of the market, highlighting a significant shift towards greener transportation options.
Upcoming Final Data Release
The SMMT will provide the final figures for the month at 0800 GMT on Monday.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Nithyashree R B; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)