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UK new car sales rise 11% in June, prelim SMMT data shows - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK new car sales rise 11% in June, prelim SMMT data shows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 6, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 6, 2026

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UK New Car Sales Surge 11% in June 2024, Preliminary SMMT Data Indicates

Overview of June 2024 UK Car Sales

Preliminary Registration Data

July 6 (Reuters) - British new car registrations in June climbed about 11% from year-ago levels, with battery electric vehicle accounting for 30% of the market, according to preliminary industry data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

Electric Vehicle Market Share

Battery electric vehicles accounted for 30% of the market, highlighting a significant shift towards greener transportation options.

Upcoming Final Data Release

The SMMT will provide the final figures for the month at 0800 GMT on Monday.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Nithyashree R B; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Key Takeaways

  • UK new‑car registrations rose ~11% in June vs. June 2025 (preliminary SMMT data)
  • Battery electric vehicles accounted for nearly 30% of new registrations, their strongest non‑plate‑change performance
  • Trend reflects escalating EV adoption—May BEV share was 27.3%, up 34% YoY, and June’s surge continues that trajectory

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did UK new car sales rise in June?
UK new car sales increased by about 11% in June compared to the previous year, based on preliminary SMMT data.
What is the battery electric vehicle market share in June?
Battery electric vehicles accounted for 30% of the UK new car sales market in June.
Who provided the new car sales data for June?
The data was provided by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).
When will the final new car sales figures be released?
The SMMT will release the final figures for June at 0800 GMT on Monday.

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