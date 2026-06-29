GBAF Logo
UK's likely next leader Burnham says won't name his ministers until end of selection process - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

UK's likely next leader Burnham says won't name his ministers until end of selection process

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 29, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: June 29, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Politics UK News

Andy Burnham Delays Ministerial Announcements Amid UK Leadership Change

Leadership Transition and Ministerial Appointments

Burnham's Approach to Senior Government Roles

MANCHESTER, England, June 29 (Reuters) - Andy Burnham, the Labour lawmaker expected to replace Keir Starmer as British prime minister, said he will not announce who would fill senior government roles such as finance minister until the end of the leadership selection process.

First Speech Since Parliamentary Win

Burnham was making his first speech in Manchester on Monday since he returned to Westminster after winning a parliamentary seat. He is currently the only declared candidate to take over from Starmer and could be made PM within weeks.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Andy Bruce, writing by Sarah Young; editing by William James)

Key Takeaways

  • Burnham is pacing announcements until the Labour leadership contest wraps—nominations open July 9, with a possible coronation on July 17 if unopposed (theweek.com).
  • His return to Westminster after winning Makerfield has accelerated his path, positioning him as the sole declared candidate and likely PM within weeks (apnews.com).
  • Labour’s orderly transition avoids a divisive contest, allowing Burnham to delay naming his cabinet to maintain focus on process continuity and unity (theweek.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is expected to become the next British prime minister?
Andy Burnham is the Labour lawmaker expected to replace Keir Starmer as Britain’s prime minister.
When will Andy Burnham announce his senior government ministers?
He stated he will not announce ministerial appointments until the end of the Labour leadership selection process.
Which key government position's announcement is being delayed by Burnham?
The appointment of senior government roles such as finance minister is being delayed.
Where did Andy Burnham make his first speech after returning to Parliament?
He made his first speech in Manchester after winning a parliamentary seat.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for EU's trade chief wants results on trade talks with China by October

EU's trade chief wants results on trade talks with China by October

Image for Honda explores euro bond sales of over $2.5 billion to pay parts makers, Nikkei reports

Honda explores euro bond sales of over $2.5 billion to pay parts makers, Nikkei reports

Image for Jeep plans six-model range in Europe by 2030, including China-built large SUV

Jeep plans six-model range in Europe by 2030, including China-built large SUV

Image for Resident doctors in England vote for UK government's pay offer, ending strikes

Resident doctors in England vote for UK government's pay offer, ending strikes

Image for Czech president, prime minister clash over leadership as both pack for NATO summit

Czech president, prime minister clash over leadership as both pack for NATO summit

Image for Stellantis extends summer stoppage at Fiat 500 Turin factory

Stellantis extends summer stoppage at Fiat 500 Turin factory

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Soccer-Man City appoint Maresca as manager to succeed Guardiola
Soccer-Man City appoint Maresca as manager to succeed Guardiola
Image for Austrian supreme court rules against Ryanair add-on fees
Austrian supreme court rules against Ryanair add-on fees
Image for EU warns Netherlands over rail rules, flags competition concerns
EU warns Netherlands over rail rules, flags competition concerns
Image for Analysis-Volkswagen CEO targets power shift alongside deep cuts
Analysis-Volkswagen CEO targets power shift alongside deep cuts
Image for Lufthansa CEO says interest in TAP 'very strong' as it vies with Air France-KLM
Lufthansa CEO says interest in TAP 'very strong' as it vies with Air France-KLM
Image for Fuel shortages spread to more parts of Russia as Ukrainian attacks bite
Fuel shortages spread to more parts of Russia as Ukrainian attacks bite
Image for L'Oreal launches NYX fragrance range to tap Gen Z perfume market
L'Oreal launches NYX fragrance range to tap Gen Z perfume market
Image for UK defence plan delay stifles military supply base
UK defence plan delay stifles military supply base
Image for CVC buys Italy's packaging automation company Clevertech 
CVC buys Italy's packaging automation company Clevertech 
Image for Saab wins $4.83 billion submarine order from Poland
Saab wins $4.83 billion submarine order from Poland
Image for Turkey's Erdogan says NATO summit must emphasise unity and resilience
Turkey's Erdogan says NATO summit must emphasise unity and resilience
Image for UK's likely next leader Burnham commits to existing fiscal rules
UK's likely next leader Burnham commits to existing fiscal rules
View All Finance Posts