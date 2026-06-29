Andy Burnham Delays Ministerial Announcements Amid UK Leadership Change
Leadership Transition and Ministerial Appointments
Burnham's Approach to Senior Government Roles
MANCHESTER, England, June 29 (Reuters) - Andy Burnham, the Labour lawmaker expected to replace Keir Starmer as British prime minister, said he will not announce who would fill senior government roles such as finance minister until the end of the leadership selection process.
First Speech Since Parliamentary Win
Burnham was making his first speech in Manchester on Monday since he returned to Westminster after winning a parliamentary seat. He is currently the only declared candidate to take over from Starmer and could be made PM within weeks.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Andy Bruce, writing by Sarah Young; editing by William James)