Volkswagen Says More Job Cuts Needed Amid Potential German Factory Closures

Volkswagen Management Considers Further Reductions

Current Job Cuts Deemed Insufficient

BERLIN, June 29 (Reuters) - Volkswagen management has told the car group's employee side that currently agreed job cuts are insufficient, according to a note from the works council seen by Reuters on Monday.

Uncertainty Over Scope of Additional Reductions

Further job reductions have not yet been quantified, at least not to employee representatives, the note added.

Potential Factory Closures and Industry Impact

Europe's largest car maker is considering shutting four German factories and ramping up job cuts to as many as 100,000, two people familiar with the matter said on Friday, in what could be the biggest-ever overhaul in the sector.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Christina Amann, writing by Thomas Seythal; editing by Matthias Williams)