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Volkswagen tells workers current job cuts are not enough, works council says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Volkswagen tells workers current job cuts are not enough, works council says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 29, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: June 29, 2026

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Volkswagen Says More Job Cuts Needed Amid Potential German Factory Closures

Volkswagen Management Considers Further Reductions

Current Job Cuts Deemed Insufficient

BERLIN, June 29 (Reuters) - Volkswagen management has told the car group's employee side that currently agreed job cuts are insufficient, according to a note from the works council seen by Reuters on Monday.

Uncertainty Over Scope of Additional Reductions

Further job reductions have not yet been quantified, at least not to employee representatives, the note added.

Potential Factory Closures and Industry Impact

Europe's largest car maker is considering shutting four German factories and ramping up job cuts to as many as 100,000, two people familiar with the matter said on Friday, in what could be the biggest-ever overhaul in the sector.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Christina Amann, writing by Thomas Seythal; editing by Matthias Williams)

Key Takeaways

  • Volkswagen’s management sees current cuts as inadequate and hints at additional job losses, though figures aren’t yet shared with employee representatives.
  • Reports indicate the company may close four German factories—Hanover, Zwickau, Emden and Audi’s Neckarsulm site—putting over 45,000 German jobs at risk, as part of a reconsidered plan to cut up to 100,000 positions globally (streetinsider.com).
  • Unions and the works council, supported by IG Metall and the state of Lower Saxony, have pledged strong resistance, noting preexisting agreements that plant closures would not occur this decade (livemint.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Volkswagen management communicate to workers?
Volkswagen management told workers that the agreed job cuts are not enough and further reductions may be needed.
How many job cuts is Volkswagen considering?
Volkswagen could cut up to 100,000 jobs, according to sources familiar with the matter.
Is Volkswagen planning to close any factories?
Volkswagen is considering shutting four factories in Germany as part of its restructuring.
Has the exact number of future job cuts been decided?
Further job reductions have not been quantified to employee representatives, according to the works council.
Who reported on Volkswagen's possible job cuts and factory closures?
The reports on Volkswagen's plans were provided by Reuters, based on information from people familiar with the matter.

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