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NATO leaders meet in Ankara after Trump rekindles disputes over Iran, Greenland - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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NATO leaders meet in Ankara after Trump rekindles disputes over Iran, Greenland

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 8, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: July 8, 2026

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NATO Leaders Hold Summit in Ankara as Trump Presses Allies on Iran, Greenland

Main Developments from the Ankara Summit

By Lili Bayer and Andrew Gray

ANKARA, July 8 (Reuters) - NATO’s European leaders aim to convince Donald Trump on Wednesday to re-commit to the military alliance at a summit in Ankara after the U.S. president revived his disputes with them over the Iran war and Greenland. 

Trump’s Arrival and Stance at the Summit

Following his arrival in the Turkish capital on Tuesday, Trump said he might have boycotted the summit had it not been for his friendship with the host, President Tayyip Erdogan, and he did not rule out further troop withdrawals from Europe.

European Defence Spending and U.S. Criticism

Earlier in the day, NATO sought to demonstrate that its European members were heeding Trump’s calls to spend more on their own defence and rely less on the U.S. by unveiling a raft of  arms deals  worth at least $50 billion. 

Trump, who has harshly criticised NATO during both his first and second terms in office, said he was “very disappointed” with the alliance and that the U.S. was not “treated well" during the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran. 

“Why are we spending hundreds of billions of dollars, and they're not there for us? We've always been there for them,” Trump said in an appearance on Tuesday alongside Erdogan.  

Trump has accused European nations of failing to let U.S. forces use their airspace and bases on their territories during the war.

European Response to U.S. Allegations

European officials have said they largely honoured their commitments to U.S. forces, despite not having been consulted about a conflict that roiled their economies and was deeply unpopular in Europe. 

Trump Targets Former Ally Meloni with Criticism

In recent weeks, Trump has singled out Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni – formerly a close ally - for criticism.

On Tuesday, Trump said his relationship with Meloni "became a little bad because she refused to help us" with Iran while also describing her as a "nice person".

Italian officials have sought in recent days to draw a line under the spat.

Greenland Dispute and Danish Response

Trump also said Greenland, a semi-autonomous territory of NATO member Denmark, should be controlled by the United States.

Hours later, also speaking in Ankara, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said she expected allies to respect the sovereignty of the Danish kingdom and accept that Greenland was not for sale.

Summit Declaration and NATO’s Collective Defence

SUMMIT DECLARATION AFFIRMS COMMITMENT TO COLLECTIVE DEFENCE 

The 32 NATO leaders met for a dinner on Tuesday evening but the main session of their summit takes place on Wednesday.

Key Points in the Summit Declaration

Ambassadors from all NATO members have approved a summit declaration that affirms an “ironclad commitment” to collective defence. But the declaration will only be issued after it has been endorsed by the leaders. 

U.S. Military Shifts and European Concerns

The Trump administration has pressed Europeans to boost defence spending and take on primary responsibility for the conventional defence of Europe as it seeks to shift its military focus to the Indo-Pacific.  

The U.S. has also announced troop withdrawals from Europe, cut the forces it assigns to NATO’s defence plans – including an aircraft carrier, refuelling aircraft, fighter jets and drones - and launched a six-month review of its military presence on the continent. 

European leaders say they are working to take on more responsibility for the continent’s security but want a predictable and orderly transition to avoid any gaps in their defences that could be exploited by Russia. 

Efforts to Smooth Tensions at the Summit

European officials have said they hope Trump’s regard for Erdogan and his good relationship with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte would help smooth over tensions at the summit.

(Writing by Lili Bayer and Andrew Gray; Editing by Alistair Bell)

Key Takeaways

  • NATO disclosed over $50 billion in defence contracts—including $5 billion for airborne radar systems—to show increased European defence spending in line with Trump’s demands (apnews.com)
  • Trump, citing support only from Erdoğan, threatened further troop withdrawals, complained NATO wasn’t "treated well" during the Iran war, and revived claims the U.S. should control Greenland (axios.com)
  • Trump’s relations with Italian PM Giorgia Meloni have deteriorated—he called her a “nice person” but criticised her for not helping with the Iran conflict—reflecting growing strain with a former close ally (thedailybeast.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did NATO leaders meet in Ankara?
NATO leaders met in Ankara to address revived disputes with the US over Iran, Greenland, and European defence spending.
What are Trump’s main criticisms of European NATO members?
Trump criticized European NATO members for not spending enough on their defence and not supporting the US during the Iran conflict.
How did NATO respond to Trump’s calls for increased defence spending?
NATO showcased arms deals worth at least $50 billion to demonstrate efforts by European members to meet defence spending targets.
What was the significance of Greenland in the summit discussions?
Trump suggested Greenland should be controlled by the US, but Denmark reaffirmed its sovereignty, stating Greenland is not for sale.
What declaration are NATO leaders expected to endorse at the summit?
NATO leaders are expected to endorse a declaration affirming an ironclad commitment to collective defence among member states.

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