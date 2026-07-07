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Oil jumps and bonds dip as US strikes Iran - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Oil jumps and bonds dip as US strikes Iran

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 7, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 7, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Oil Geopolitics

Oil Prices Jump and Bonds Slide After US Strikes Iran and Reinstates Sanctions

Market Reactions to US Actions Against Iran

Oil and Bond Markets Respond

SINGAPORE, July 8 (Reuters) - Oil prices jumped and bond futures slid on Wednesday after the U.S. struck Iran and reinstated trade sanctions following attacks on tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, while stocks wobbled as momentum ebbs from the record-breaking AI rally.

U.S. crude futures were up 2.7% to $72.40 a barrel and 10-year Treasury futures slid seven ticks as traders priced in the risk that inflation and interest rates rise.

Expert Insights on Market Sentiment

"Obviously the market doesn't like these attacks...but it's not full-blown panic mode," said Jason Wong, senior strategist at BNZ in Wellington. The past few months showed the oil market's resilience to a huge supply shock, he said, though the vulnerability now is low global reserves.

Strategic Petroleum Reserve at Historic Lows

Data this week showed stocks of crude in the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve hit their lowest level since 1983.

Stock Market and Currency Impacts

Stock Indexes and Futures Movement

Nikkei futures pointed to a fall in Japanese stocks and S&P 500 futures were down around 0.1%.

Wall Street indexes dropped overnight after a sharp fall in Samsung Electronics shares, despite blockbuster earnings, showed investors are wary of extending a rally that has lifted South Korea's chipmaker-heavy market 82% this year.

Geopolitical Developments and Sanctions

The U.S. strikes are the latest challenge to last month's ceasefire and targeted air defences, coastal surveillance and anti-ship and drone launch sites, a U.S. official told Reuters.

Washington also moved to withdraw a concession allowing Iran to sell oil on the global market, which Iran's foreign ministry said breached the framework agreement to end the war.

Currency and Central Bank Updates

In currency markets the dollar, which had come off recent highs, was firm and pushed the euro back to just above $1.14 and the Australian dollar to $0.6925.

Later on Wednesday the Reserve Bank of New Zealand sets interest rates, with markets pricing about an 85% chance of a hike and most economists also forecasting a rise.

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Jamie Freed)

Key Takeaways

  • U.S. conducted strikes on Iran targeting air defenses, coastal surveillance, and drone/anti-ship launch sites, revoking oil export concessions, reigniting Mideast tensions. (apnews.com)
  • Oil jumped ~2.7% to ~$72.40/barrel, while 10‑year Treasury futures declined as markets priced in potential inflation and rate risks. (apnews.com)
  • U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve plunged to its lowest level since 1983 at about 319.5 million barrels, raising global supply risk concerns. (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did oil prices jump after the US struck Iran?
Oil prices surged due to increased geopolitical tensions and renewed US sanctions on Iran, raising concerns over global oil supply.
How did bond futures react to the US strikes on Iran?
Bond futures slid as traders priced in the increased risk of inflation and potential interest rate rises stemming from the turmoil.
What impact did the US sanctions have on Iran's oil sales?
The US withdrew a concession allowing Iran to sell oil on the global market, further pressuring Iran and impacting global supplies.
How did the US strikes affect global stock markets?
Stock markets wobbled, with futures indicating declines in Japanese and US indices amid broader market uncertainty and AI rally momentum loss.
What other factors are influencing the markets mentioned in the article?
Record-low US Strategic Petroleum Reserve levels and expectations of central bank rate hikes, such as from New Zealand, also influenced market movement.

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