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Finance

Vitol moves to expand, open office in Venezuela, sources say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 8, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: July 8, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Oil Trading Latin America

Vitol Plans Venezuela Office as Oil Trading Expands Under Global Deals

Expansion of Oil Trading and Foreign Investment in Venezuela

By Marianna Parraga

Vitol's Preparations and Role in Venezuelan Oil Exports

HOUSTON, July 7 (Reuters) - Geneva-headquartered trader Vitol is making early preparations to open an office in Venezuela, three sources with knowledge of the matter said, as global trading houses expand their role in the OPEC country's oil exports under a pact agreed between Caracas and Washington earlier this year.

Vitol, Trafigura and other trading firms have been exporting the lion's share of Venezuela's oil output this year under agreements with state oil company PDVSA that are overseen by President Donald Trump's administration, redirecting barrels once bound for China to the U.S., Europe and the Caribbean.

Details of Oil Supply Agreements

An initial $2 billion oil supply pact agreed with Vitol and Trafigura in January for up to 50 million barrels of oil exports through the traders was later expanded to more than 100 million barrels, U.S. and Venezuelan officials have said.

Foreign Investment and Business Opportunities

Despite the rapid growth of oil trading deals, foreign investment encouraged by Washington has developed more slowly, with companies signing non-binding letters of intent and technical agreements while assessing conditions to determine whether to return to Venezuela or expand operations there.

Vitol's plans to strengthen its position in the South American country suggest confidence in the continuation of the oil pact while potentially opening the door to additional business opportunities, the sources said. The Caracas office would initially offer jobs to about a dozen people, mainly in trading-related roles, one of the sources said.

Statements from Vitol Leadership

"For many years Vitol has had a strong relationship with PDVSA," Henry Medina, Vitol's head of Latin America, told Reuters in an email, without elaborating on specific plans. "We look forward to building on this and developing additional partnerships in Venezuela, as well as a meaningful presence in the country."

Key Personnel and Competitive Landscape

Leadership of the Venezuela Unit

The Venezuela unit is expected to be led by Mario Pantoja, who worked for Chevron for 35 years and most recently managed the company's oil marketing business in Venezuela, two of the sources said. 

Chevron's Expansion and Market Competition

Chevron began expanding its workforce in the country after receiving a broad U.S. license for Venezuela in late 2022, giving it a head start when the U.S. announced a $100 billion energy reconstruction plan for Venezuela and began lifting sanctions this year.

Chevron is now competing with Vitol and Trafigura for market share, while negotiating oilfield expansions in Venezuela expected to lead to higher output and exports.

Trafigura's Presence and Other Trading Firms

Trafigura, meanwhile, has already opened an office in Caracas following the oil deal it signed with Venezuela and currently has two employees there. Most of the company's traders covering the region are based in Montevideo, Uruguay, where its back office functions are located, separate sources said.

Trafigura declined to comment on its Venezuela plans. Chevron and PDVSA did not immediately reply to requests for comment.

Market Impact and Production Figures

Participation of Smaller Trading Firms

At least three smaller trading firms - George E. Warren, BGN International and Novum Energy - have also participated in exports of Venezuelan oil and fuel this year, while some U.S. and Indian refiners have begun buying oil cargoes directly from PDVSA, according to shipping records and tanker monitoring data.

Venezuela's Oil Production and Export Data

Venezuela produced 1.18 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude in May, according to figures it reported to OPEC, and it forecasts it will reach 1.37 million bpd by year-end. In June, it exported 1.2 million bpd of crude and fuel, with the trading firms handling 64% of the total, according to the data.

(Reporting by Marianna Parraga; Editing by Nathan Crooks and Sanjeev Miglani)

Key Takeaways

  • Vitol plans a Venezuela office led by ex‑Chevron veteran Mario Pantoja, indicating long‑term commitment to the oil pact.
  • Trading houses like Vitol and Trafigura now handle the majority of Venezuelan exports under U.S.‑approved arrangements.
  • Chevron is expanding operations via asset swaps and U.S. license talks, underscoring growing foreign involvement in Venezuela’s oil recovery.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Vitol opening an office in Venezuela?
Vitol is preparing to open an office in Venezuela to expand its role in the country's oil exports, reflecting confidence in ongoing oil trade agreements between Caracas and Washington.
What role does Vitol play in Venezuelan oil exports?
Vitol and other trading firms have been handling the majority of Venezuela's oil exports in 2024 under agreements with state oil company PDVSA.
Who will lead Vitol's operations in Venezuela?
Mario Pantoja, a former Chevron executive with 35 years of experience, is expected to lead Vitol's Venezuelan unit.
How is Chevron involved in the Venezuelan oil market?
Chevron expanded its workforce in Venezuela after receiving a U.S. license and now competes with Vitol and other traders for market share and oilfield expansions.
How much oil does Venezuela currently produce and export?
Venezuela produced 1.18 million barrels per day of crude in May and exported 1.2 million barrels per day in June, with trading firms handling 64% of exports.

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