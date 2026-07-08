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Spain's Santander overhauls Asia-Pacific business, FT reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Spain's Santander overhauls Asia-Pacific business, FT reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 8, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 8, 2026

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Finance Banking Asia-Pacific Corporate Restructuring

Santander Revamps Asia-Pacific Operations, Removes Beijing Top Banker

Major Changes in Santander's Asia-Pacific Strategy

Leadership Overhaul and Management Actions

July 8 (Reuters) - Spain's Santander has overhauled its Asia-Pacific business under new management, removed its top banker in Beijing, and tightened employee oversight in the region, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Employee Restructuring Initiatives

Early Retirement Offers in Spain

Santander in June began talks with unions to offer early voluntary retirement to up to 3,000 employees in Spain, according to Spanish newspaper Expansion, as banks across Europe brace for the impact of AI. 

Corporate and Investment Bank Revamp

Santander has revamped its corporate and investment bank in the region, dismissed the Beijing branch manager, and is shifting the unit's focus towards markets in Japan, South Korea and Southeast Asia, the FT reported. 

Cost-Cutting and Oversight Measures

Reduction of Employee Perks

Senior leaders in the division have also embarked on a cost-cutting drive in recent months, scrapping employee perks, the newspaper said. 

Enhanced Monitoring and Reporting

Weekly Reports Requirement

Bankers in the region are being monitored closely by management and are now required to submit weekly reports detailing their work and client meetings, according to the FT. 

Media Coverage and Official Responses

Reuters could not verify the report. Santander did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

(Reporting by Chandni Shah in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

Key Takeaways

  • Santander has overhauled its Asia‑Pacific business, dismissing the Beijing branch head and redirecting efforts toward Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia, while eliminating employee perks and imposing stricter monitoring via weekly reports. (ca.marketscreener.com)
  • In Spain, the bank is in talks with unions to potentially offer voluntary early retirement to up to 3,000 employees—representing 10–15% of its local workforce—as part of broader AI‑driven efficiency gains targeting over €1 billion in value by 2028. (resultsense.com)
  • These moves reflect Santander’s broader transformation strategy: reducing its global workforce by around 14,000 over two years, deploying AI widely across staff, and enhancing shareholder returns through its 2026‑28 strategic plan. (resultsense.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What changes has Santander made in its Asia-Pacific business?
Santander has overhauled its Asia-Pacific business, changed management, removed its top banker in Beijing, and tightened employee oversight in the region.
Why did Santander dismiss its Beijing branch manager?
Santander dismissed the manager as part of a regional overhaul and shift in corporate and investment banking focus.
Which new markets is Santander targeting in Asia-Pacific?
Santander is now focusing on markets in Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.
How is Santander increasing oversight of its Asia-Pacific staff?
Bankers must submit weekly reports detailing their work and client meetings, with closer management monitoring.
What cost-cutting measures has Santander implemented?
Senior leaders have scrapped employee perks and started negotiations for early retirements to reduce costs.

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