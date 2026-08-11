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UK's IWG retains annual, medium-term forecasts on cost-cut boost - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK's IWG retains annual, medium-term forecasts on cost-cut boost

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 11, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 11, 2026

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Finance Markets Corporate Earnings

IWG Holds Medium-Term Profit Forecast on Cost-Cutting and Revenue Growth

IWG's Financial Performance and Strategic Initiatives

Cost-Cutting Measures and Macroeconomic Challenges

Aug 11 (Reuters) - British office-space provider International Workplace Group said on Tuesday cost-cuts would boost results in the second half of the year and beyond, helping it reiterate its 2026 and medium-term outlook despite macroeconomic uncertainty.

Company Overview and Brand Portfolio

Here are some more details:

• IWG, which owns the Spaces and Regus brands, has been tackling higher debt and costs in the wake of the Middle East conflict and workplace changes linked to AI.

Profit Outlook and Revenue Growth

• The company maintained its 2026 outlook of adjusted core profit between $585 million and $625 million, amid accelerating centre signings and rising customer enquiries.

• IWG also said that it expects overheads to reduce significantly in the second half after cash flow before corporate activities stood at negative $55 million in the first half.

• The company's adjusted first-half core profit edged up 1% to $265 million while system-wide revenue increased 11% to a record $2.4 billion.

Analyst Perspectives and Share Buybacks

• "Despite guidance for 2H FCF to be ahead of last year's reported numbers, we expect FY FCF expectations to fall significantly, which we expect to be the focus today and a headwind for the shares," Jefferies analysts said in a note.

• They added that this could also reduce confidence in the timing of further share buybacks by IWG.

• In June, IWG increased its share buyback programme by $50 million, taking the total to $150 million.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Neeshita Beura in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman and Mrigank Dhaniwala)

Key Takeaways

  • Maintains 2026 adjusted EBITDA guidance of $585m–$625m amid cost‑cut measures and stronger customer enquiries.
  • Continues capital return strategy – share buyback programme extended to $150m, with $100m announced year‑to‑date.
  • First‑half performance solid: core profit up 1% to $265m, record system‑wide revenue of $2.4 billion, negative pre‑corporate cash flow of $55m but expected to improve in H2.

Frequently Asked Questions

What profit outlook has IWG maintained for 2026?
IWG has reiterated its 2026 outlook of adjusted core profit between $585 million and $625 million.
How are cost-cutting measures affecting IWG's financials?
Cost cuts are expected to boost results in the second half and reduce overheads significantly, despite current negative cash flow.
How did IWG perform in the first half of the year?
IWG's adjusted first-half core profit increased by 1% to $265 million, while system-wide revenue grew 11% to a record $2.4 billion.
What is the outlook for IWG's free cash flow (FCF)?
IWG expects 2H FCF to surpass last year, but full-year FCF expectations are set to fall significantly.
Has IWG announced any changes to its share buyback programme?
Yes, in June, IWG increased its share buyback programme by $50 million, bringing the total to $150 million.

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