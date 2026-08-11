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Poland interested in unused EU SAFE defence funds, deputy minister says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Poland interested in unused EU SAFE defence funds, deputy minister says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 11, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 11, 2026

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Poland Interested in Unused EU SAFE Defence Funds for Military Upgrades

Poland Seeks Additional EU Defence Financing for Military Strengthening

Background on EU SAFE Defence Programme

WARSAW, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Poland is interested in additional money from the European Union defence financing programme (SAFE) that would not be used by other countries, Deputy Minister of National Defence Pawel Zalewski said on Tuesday.

Loan Agreement and Military Investment

• Poland has signed a loan agreement under the Security Action for Europe (SAFE) initiative, securing €43.7 billion to strengthen its military as the bloc steps up efforts to boost security amid heightened geopolitical risks.

Interest in Unused Funds

• Zalewski said there is a wider pool of funds that have not been used and Poland is interested in them.

Negotiations with the European Commission

• "There will be a playoff in the negotiations with the European Commission. We will present our projects that we would like to include in this mechanism," Zalewski said in an interview on Polish Radio.

Potential Military Purchases

• He said that any additional funds obtained could be used by Poland to purchase military transport planes or aerial refuelling planes.

(Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Key Takeaways

  • SAFE is a €150 billion EU loan instrument launched in May 2025 under the ReArm Europe/Readiness 2030 initiative to support urgent, large‑scale defence investment (consilium.europa.eu).
  • Poland is the largest SAFE beneficiary, having signed for €43.7 billion and received an initial pre‑financing payment of €6.6 billion (15 % of its allocation) in May 2026 (defence-industry-space.ec.europa.eu).
  • Deputy Defence Minister Paweł Zalewski confirmed Poland’s interest in unclaimed SAFE funds and said Warsaw will negotiate through proposed defence projects with the European Commission, targeting assets like military transport or aerial refuelling aircraft (apnews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the EU SAFE defence financing programme?
The EU SAFE programme is a European Union financing initiative aimed at strengthening defence capabilities among member states.
How much funding has Poland secured from the SAFE initiative?
Poland has secured €43.7 billion under the SAFE initiative to enhance its military capabilities.
What will Poland use additional EU defence funds for?
Poland plans to use additional EU defence funds to purchase military transport planes or aerial refuelling planes.
Why is Poland interested in unused EU SAFE funds?
Poland is interested in unused funds to further boost its military strength by accessing resources not claimed by other EU countries.
Who announced Poland's interest in the additional funding?
Deputy Minister of National Defence Pawel Zalewski announced Poland's interest in the additional EU SAFE funds.

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