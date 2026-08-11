BRICS Nations Consider Linking Payment Systems and CBDCs, Says RBI Governor

BRICS Discussions on Payment Systems and Digital Currencies

MUMBAI, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Members of the BRICS group of nations are discussing potential linkages between their respective fast payment systems and central bank digital currencies, Reserve Bank of India Governor Sanjay Malhotra said at an event on Tuesday.

The BRICS organisation includes Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, among others. India is hosting the 2026 edition of the annual summit.

Cross-Border Payments and Cost Reduction

"Cross-border payments is an area of interest for all of us, including the BRICS, because we feel there is a lot of scope for reducing cost," Malhotra said in Mumbai.

Options Under Consideration

"Various options are on the table, but it is still at discussion stage, including CBDCs (central bank digital currencies) and linkages of fast payment systems," he added.

Proposals for the 2026 BRICS Summit

Reuters reported earlier this year that the RBI recommended to the government that a proposal to connect CBDCs be included in the agenda for the 2026 BRICS summit.

Efforts to Internationalize the Rupee

The central bank will also continue its efforts to internationalize the rupee and promote the use of local currencies for cross-border payments and trade, Malhotra said.

Responsible AI Use in Banking

Harnessing AI Capabilities

The governor also said that the RBI sees artificial intelligence as a capability to be harnessed and not just a risk that needs to be contained.

AI Governance for Indian Banks

"Indian banks cannot afford to sit on the sidelines and watch," he said, urging lenders to inventory all AI models in use and establish board-approved AI governance policies.

Global Central Bank Concerns

Central banks globally have been paying close attention to lenders’ usage of AI amid worries over cyberattacks alongside operational and governance risks.

Innovation and Safety in the Financial System

"Innovation and safety are not opposing goals, they are in fact complementary requirements of a durable financial system," Malhotra said.

(Reporting by Ashwin Manikandam, writing by Jaspreet Kalra; Editing by Sonia Cheema)