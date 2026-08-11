GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Agnelli family's Exor can raise Philips stake to 22% under updated agreement - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Agnelli family's Exor can raise Philips stake to 22% under updated agreement

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 11, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 11, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Agnelli Family’s Exor Cleared to Boost Philips Stake Up to 22%

Exor’s Agreement Extension with Philips

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Philips' largest shareholder Exor, the investment arm of Italy's Agnelli family, has extended its agreement with the health technology firm, giving it the flexibility to increase its stake to up to 22%, the companies said on Tuesday.

Background on Exor’s Stake in Philips

Exor's initial 15.1% stake was announced in August 2023, a vote of confidence at a time when Philips was still grappling with the fallout from a major product recall dating back to 2021. Shares in the Dutch maker of products ranging from medical imaging systems to toothbrushes have gained nearly 25% in value since Exor became its largest shareholder.

Key Details of the Updated Agreement

Here are some details:

  • Under the updated agreement, Exor can raise its stake to up to 22%, from a previous cap of 20%.
  • Any increase beyond that is subject to approval by Philips' supervisory board, the companies said.
  • "The updated agreement reflects our continued commitment to Philips as its largest shareholder," Exor CEO John Elkann said in a statement.
  • Exor last increased the stake to 19% in 2025.
Market Impact and Shareholder Confidence

(Reporting by Gianluca Lo Nostro; Editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • Exor’s original 15.1% stake (August 2023) gave it board nomination rights and flexibility to raise to 20% under a relationship agreement (exor.com)
  • By 2025, Exor had raised its Philips stake to around 19%, delivering strong returns as Philips rebounded from product recall issues (exor.com)
  • The updated agreement now allows stake increases up to 22%, with any further increases requiring Philips Supervisory Board approval, reinforcing Exor’s strategic support (streetinsider.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much can Exor increase its stake in Philips under the new agreement?
Under the updated agreement, Exor can raise its stake in Philips to up to 22%, up from the previous limit of 20%.
Who is Exor and what is its connection with Philips?
Exor is the investment arm of Italy's Agnelli family and is Philips' largest shareholder, first acquiring a significant stake in 2023.
What was Exor's initial stake in Philips?
Exor's initial stake in Philips was 15.1%, announced in August 2023.
What changes if Exor wishes to increase its stake above 22%?
Any increase in Exor's Philips stake beyond 22% is subject to approval by Philips' supervisory board.
How has Philips’ share price changed since Exor became its largest shareholder?
Philips shares have gained nearly 25% in value since Exor became its largest shareholder.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Lufthansa, German pilots' union agree process to resolve labour disputes

Lufthansa, German pilots' union agree process to resolve labour disputes

Image for German far-right influencer applies for US funding for new media network

German far-right influencer applies for US funding for new media network

Image for Eye care company Alcon raises margin outlook, shares jump

Eye care company Alcon raises margin outlook, shares jump

Image for French power prices jump over 20% as heatwave tightens supply

French power prices jump over 20% as heatwave tightens supply

Image for Armani stake sale could be delayed beyond March 2027 deadline, report says

Armani stake sale could be delayed beyond March 2027 deadline, report says

Image for Shein plans to launch Hong Kong IPO as soon as August 19, sources say

Shein plans to launch Hong Kong IPO as soon as August 19, sources say

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Oil rises as Iran and US trade demands for reopening Strait of Hormuz
Oil rises as Iran and US trade demands for reopening Strait of Hormuz
Image for BRICS nations discuss linking payment systems and CBDCs, RBI chief says
BRICS nations discuss linking payment systems and CBDCs, RBI chief says
Image for IHG's room revenue growth slows as Iran war offsets US, China growth
IHG's room revenue growth slows as Iran war offsets US, China growth
Image for Analysis-Decades of farm gains, inventories strengthen food system against 'super' El Nino
Analysis-Decades of farm gains, inventories strengthen food system against 'super' El Nino
Image for Intel raises $20 billion from upsized share sale
Intel raises $20 billion from upsized share sale
Image for UK's IWG retains annual, medium-term forecasts on cost-cut boost
UK's IWG retains annual, medium-term forecasts on cost-cut boost
Image for Poland interested in unused EU SAFE defence funds, deputy minister says
Poland interested in unused EU SAFE defence funds, deputy minister says
Image for UK's Bellway flags near-term demand uncertainty
UK's Bellway flags near-term demand uncertainty
Image for Swiss parliamentary committee debates new capital rules for UBS
Swiss parliamentary committee debates new capital rules for UBS
Image for Broadcaster RTL Group raises 2026 revenue guidance
Broadcaster RTL Group raises 2026 revenue guidance
Image for Uniper's first-half core profit rises on stronger gas business
Uniper's first-half core profit rises on stronger gas business
Image for Oil prices rise, Asia stocks drift on US-Iran stalemate
Oil prices rise, Asia stocks drift on US-Iran stalemate
View All Finance Posts