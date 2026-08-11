Uniper Reports 88% Surge in First-Half 2026 Core Profit on Gas Business

Uniper's Financial Performance and Outlook

First-Half 2026 Results Overview

FRANKFURT, Aug 11 (Reuters) - German state-owned utility Uniper on Tuesday reported that core profit nearly doubled in the first half of 2026, boosted by the absence of negative impact on the group's gas business that had weighed on profits a year earlier.

Strategic Importance of Results

Results are closely watched because Berlin is currently running a process to sell most of its stake in the company in what could become the German energy sector's biggest reshuffle since the 2022 energy crisis.

Key Financial Highlights

• First-half adjusted core profit is up 88% at €711 million ($820 million), while adjusted net profit more than doubled to €388 million.

• The company raised the lower end of it outlook ranges for both adjusted net profit and core profit in 2026.

• It now expects adjusted core profit of €1.1 billion to €1.3 billion, up from €1.0 billion to €1.3 billion previously.

• Adjusted net income is seen at €500 million to €600 million, compared with €350 million to €600 million, previously.

Currency Conversion

($1 = 0.8666 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph SteitzEditing by Linda Pasquini)