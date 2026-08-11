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Uniper's first-half core profit rises on stronger gas business - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Uniper's first-half core profit rises on stronger gas business

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 11, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 11, 2026

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Uniper Reports 88% Surge in First-Half 2026 Core Profit on Gas Business

Uniper's Financial Performance and Outlook

First-Half 2026 Results Overview

FRANKFURT, Aug 11 (Reuters) - German state-owned utility Uniper on Tuesday reported that core profit nearly doubled in the first half of 2026, boosted by the absence of negative impact on the group's gas business that had weighed on profits a year earlier.

Strategic Importance of Results

Results are closely watched because Berlin is currently running a process to sell most of its stake in the company in what could become the German energy sector's biggest reshuffle since the 2022 energy crisis.

Key Financial Highlights

• First-half adjusted core profit is up 88% at €711 million ($820 million), while adjusted net profit more than doubled to €388 million.

• The company raised the lower end of it outlook ranges for both adjusted net profit and core profit in 2026.

• It now expects adjusted core profit of €1.1 billion to €1.3 billion, up from €1.0 billion to €1.3 billion previously.

• Adjusted net income is seen at €500 million to €600 million, compared with €350 million to €600 million, previously.

Currency Conversion

($1 = 0.8666 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph SteitzEditing by Linda Pasquini)

Key Takeaways

  • Adjusted core profit for H1 2026 nearly doubled year-on-year to €711 million, while adjusted net profit more than doubled to €388 million (tagesschau.de).
  • Uniper raised the lower end of its 2026 outlook: adjusted core profit now expected between €1.1 billion and €1.3 billion (up from €1.0 billion–€1.3 billion), and adjusted net income now between €500 million and €600 million (up from €350 million–€600 million) (tagesschau.de).
  • The improved profit reflects the absence of last year’s drag on its gas operations; results are closely watched amid Germany’s ongoing process to sell down its near‑100% state stake, targeting a retention of 25% plus one share by end‑2028 (tagesschau.de).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Uniper's first-half 2026 core profit increase?
Uniper's first-half 2026 core profit rose by 88%, reaching €711 million.
What drove Uniper's profit growth in 2026?
The profit growth was driven by a stronger gas business and the absence of negative impacts seen the previous year.
What are Uniper's updated profit outlook ranges for 2026?
Uniper now expects adjusted core profit of €1.1–1.3 billion and net income of €500–600 million for 2026.
Why are Uniper's results closely watched?
Uniper's results are closely watched as Berlin is in the process of selling most of its stake, which could lead to a major reshuffle in Germany's energy sector.
How does Uniper’s 2026 outlook compare to previous expectations?
The lower end of Uniper’s adjusted core profit and net profit outlook ranges has been raised compared to previous guidance.

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