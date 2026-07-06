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Morning Bid: Samsung to serve chip taster for earnings feast - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Morning Bid: Samsung to serve chip taster for earnings feast

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 6, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 6, 2026

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Samsung to Report Major Earnings as Markets Eye Oil and Fed Moves

Market Overview and Key Financial Events

July 6 (Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Wayne Cole.

Global Market Sentiment and Geopolitical Developments

It's been one of the quietest starts to a week in ages, with no new wars, or tariffs and much of the world watching the football.

U.S.-Iran Peace Talks and Oil Transit

There has been no reported progress in U.S.-Iran peace talks, but at least the Strait of Hormuz is partly open. The UKMTO counted 160 vessels transiting from Monday to Saturday last week, with 98 of those tankers. It's still far short of the 138 daily average transits before the war, but every barrel helps.

OPEC+ Output Decisions and Oil Prices

And OPEC+ over the weekend agreed to lift output quotas by 188,000 barrels per day from August, taking the total increase since April to almost 800,000 bpd.

Oil eased in response, though Brent futures are priced around $72.50 right out to December, suggesting the market thinks prices have found a floor for the time being.

Asian and U.S. Markets: Earnings and Indices

Asian share markets are modestly in the red, likely profit-taking ahead of the earnings blitz. A pullback is no surprise given South Korea's main index has gained almost 90% this year, Taiwan 62% and Japan 37%.

Samsung Electronics Earnings Preview

Samsung Electronics is set to make a splash on Tuesday, as analysts expect an 18-fold increase in profits. The world's largest memory chipmaker by sales is likely to flag an operating profit of 86 trillion won ($56.35 billion) for the April to June quarter, according to an LSEG SmartEstimate.

Wall Street Earnings and Sector Contributions

For Wall Street, Delta Air Lines and PepsiCo are tasters before the main course begins with the major banks next week. Consensus is for EPS growth of 25% year-on-year, with semiconductors and energy accounting for half of that.

S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures returned from the break slightly firmer, while European futures are little changed after making solid gains last week.

Central Banks and Economic Indicators

Treasury yields are a shade lower as investors grow more confident of a Federal Reserve hold later this month following the payrolls miss.

Federal Reserve Policy Outlook

Minutes of the last Fed meeting on Wednesday will no doubt sound hawkish given that nine members plotted at least one hike for this year, though that was before the latest tumble in oil prices. Futures imply a 22% chance of steady rates at the July 29 meeting, but 60% for a hike on September 16.

Key Fed and Central Bank Speakers

Fed Governor Christopher Waller is speaking in Rome later in the session, and the influential New York Fed Governor John Williams appears on Thursday, ahead of next week's testimony by Fed Chair Kevin Warsh to the House Financial Services Committee.

Upcoming Economic Data

The ISM Services survey is also due later and forecasts favour only a slight easing to a still-healthy 54.0.

Key Developments to Watch

Key developments that could influence markets on Monday:

  • Appearances by Federal Reserve Board Governor Christopher Waller, ECB Board member Isabel Schnabel, ECB President Christine Lagarde, ECB Board member Philip Lane and Riksbank Deputy Governor Anna Seim
  • EU retail sales and producer prices for May. German industrial output for May. U.S. ISM services survey for June

(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Key Takeaways

  • Samsung's Q2 operating profit could jump nearly 18‑fold year‑on‑year to around 86 trillion won (~$56 billion), fueled by AI‑driven memory demand and rising chip prices (mezha.net).
  • OPEC+ agreed to increase oil production quotas by 188,000 barrels per day starting in August, part of a phased rollback of 2023 cuts and boosting supply amid improved flows through the Strait of Hormuz (dawn.com).
  • Federal Reserve focus intensifies: Minutes may reflect lingering hawkish sentiment despite recent oil‑led disinflation; key appearances by Waller and Williams, with Fed rate direction eyed amid ISM services data due later today.

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is expected from Samsung Electronics' upcoming earnings report?
Analysts predict an 18-fold increase in Samsung's profits, estimating an operating profit of 86 trillion won for the April to June quarter.
How has OPEC+ impacted global oil markets recently?
OPEC+ agreed to increase output quotas by 188,000 barrels per day from August, stabilizing oil prices around $72.50 per barrel.
What trends are observed in Asian share markets ahead of earnings season?
Asian markets are slightly down due to profit-taking, with major indices having seen significant year-to-date gains.
How are U.S. interest rate expectations shaping the market?
Investors anticipate the Federal Reserve will hold rates steady in July, with a greater chance of a hike in September.
Which economic indicators are key for market watchers this week?
Key indicators include EU retail sales, producer prices, German industrial output, and the U.S. ISM services survey for June.

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