Heathrow Cuts 2026 Passenger, Profit Forecasts Amid Middle East Conflict Impact

Heathrow's Revised Forecasts and the Impact of Middle East Conflict

Passenger Forecasts for 2026

June 26 (Reuters) - Britain's Heathrow Airport on Friday lowered its 2026 passenger forecast and warned that profit could shrink this year, citing uncertainty in global travel demand and pressure from the Middle East conflict.

Global Aviation Disruption

The war has had an outsized impact on global aviation because of the Middle East's position at the crossroads of Europe, Asia and Africa, dealing a blow to major airports that depend heavily on long-haul connecting traffic.

Updated Passenger Numbers

Heathrow now expects between 80.1 million and 84.5 million passengers in 2026, a 1.1% decline year-on-year and down from an earlier forecast of around 85 million passengers.

Profit Outlook and Contributing Factors

The company also expects adjusted core profit to decline by £147 million ($194.03 million) compared to 2025 and £60 million versus its December forecast, driven by a weaker traffic outlook and higher employment costs.

Statement from Heathrow

"This reflects the risk that continued volatility in the Middle East could dampen broader traffic volumes, with impacts extending beyond the region to global travel demand over the remainder of the year," Heathrow said in a statement.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = £0.7576)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Neeshita Beura and Yamini Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)