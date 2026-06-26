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UK's Heathrow cuts passenger, profit forecast as Iran war disrupts travel - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK's Heathrow cuts passenger, profit forecast as Iran war disrupts travel

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 26, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 26, 2026

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Heathrow Cuts 2026 Passenger, Profit Forecasts Amid Middle East Conflict Impact

Heathrow's Revised Forecasts and the Impact of Middle East Conflict

Passenger Forecasts for 2026

June 26 (Reuters) - Britain's Heathrow Airport on Friday lowered its 2026 passenger forecast and warned that profit could shrink this year, citing uncertainty in global travel demand and pressure from the Middle East conflict.

Global Aviation Disruption

The war has had an outsized impact on global aviation because of the Middle East's position at the crossroads of Europe, Asia and Africa, dealing a blow to major airports that depend heavily on long-haul connecting traffic.

Updated Passenger Numbers

Heathrow now expects between 80.1 million and 84.5 million passengers in 2026, a 1.1% decline year-on-year and down from an earlier forecast of around 85 million passengers.

Profit Outlook and Contributing Factors

The company also expects adjusted core profit to decline by £147 million ($194.03 million) compared to 2025 and £60 million versus its December forecast, driven by a weaker traffic outlook and higher employment costs.

Statement from Heathrow

"This reflects the risk that continued volatility in the Middle East could dampen broader traffic volumes, with impacts extending beyond the region to global travel demand over the remainder of the year," Heathrow said in a statement. 

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = £0.7576)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Neeshita Beura and Yamini Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

Key Takeaways

  • Middle East conflict has slashed Heathrow’s traffic to the region by over 50 % in March, undermining long‑haul connectivity and prompting rerouting and volatility (visaverge.com).
  • Despite strong Q1 (18.9 million passengers) and early resilience via diverted transit passengers, traffic softened by April (down ~5 %) and overall growth slowed, leading to a revised, lower annual forecast (visaverge.com).
  • The broader airline industry also suffered: IATA halved its 2026 profit forecast to $23 billion due to soaring fuel costs and disrupted routes emanating from the Middle East conflict (investing.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What impact has the Middle East conflict had on Heathrow's profits?
The conflict has led Heathrow to expect a £147 million decline in adjusted core profit versus 2025, partly due to weaker traffic and higher costs.
How does the Middle East conflict affect global aviation?
The Middle East's strategic position as a connecting hub means conflicts there disrupt long-haul traffic and global travel demand.
What are the main factors behind Heathrow's profit warning?
The profit warning is due to weaker travel demand, ongoing volatility in the Middle East, and higher employment costs.

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