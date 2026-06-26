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Italy regulator probes Microsoft over 'Microsoft 365' price hike - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Italy regulator probes Microsoft over 'Microsoft 365' price hike

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 26, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: June 26, 2026

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Italy regulator probes Microsoft over 'Microsoft 365' price hike

Antitrust Investigation into Microsoft 365 Price Increase

Background of the Investigation

ROME, June 26 (Reuters) - Italy's antitrust authority said on Friday it had opened an investigation into Microsoft over alleged unfair commercial practices linked to the price hike of its "Microsoft 365" subscription.

Concerns Over Consumer Information

Integration of AI Tools

The regulator said the Windows maker did not adequately inform consumers that its Microsoft 365 service had been integrated with artificial intelligence tools Copilot and Designer.

Automatic Subscription Changes

Consumers were automatically moved to a more expensive subscription plan unless they actively opted out, while receiving insufficient information to decide whether to renew their contracts, the watchdog added in its statement.

Potential Impact on Consumer Choice

Assessment of Aggressive Practices

It added that the tech giant's practice could be considered aggressive because it unduly limited consumers' freedom of choice.

Microsoft's Response

Commitment to Compliance

"Microsoft is committed to complying with Italian consumer law and will cooperate with the Italian Competition Authority in its preliminary investigation," a company spokesperson said in a statement.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Giulia Segreti, editing by Alvise Armellini)

Key Takeaways

  • AGCM’s investigation cites alleged aggressive practices: consumers were auto-migrated to higher-price Microsoft 365 plans with AI features without clear pre-contractual information, potentially infringing consumer freedom of choice. (agcm.it)
  • The probe aligns with other global scrutiny: Australia’s ACCC is suing Microsoft over hiding cheaper “Classic” plans amid Copilot integration, affecting 2.7 million users, and Switzerland’s competition authority is investigating significant Microsoft 365 license fee increases. (windowscentral.com)
  • Regulatory pressure is mounting: AGCM had previously expanded oversight into AI-related practices, including transparency around hallucination risks, indicating growing focus on fairness and clarity in digital/AI-inclusive offerings. (dataguidance.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Italy's antitrust authority investigating Microsoft?
Italy's antitrust authority is investigating Microsoft over alleged unfair commercial practices related to the price hike of its Microsoft 365 subscription.
What changes occurred with the Microsoft 365 subscription?
Microsoft 365 was integrated with AI tools Copilot and Designer, and consumers were automatically moved to a more expensive plan unless they opted out.
Did Microsoft inform consumers about the price increase?
The regulator claims Microsoft did not adequately inform consumers about the integration of new AI tools and the resulting price hike.
What is the main concern of the Italian watchdog regarding Microsoft's practice?
The watchdog said the practice limited consumers' freedom of choice and could be considered aggressive.
Has Microsoft responded to the investigation?
Microsoft was not immediately available for comment regarding the investigation.

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