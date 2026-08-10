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MSC and BlackRock withdraw approval request for purchase of stake in Barcelona port - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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MSC and BlackRock withdraw approval request for purchase of stake in Barcelona port

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 10, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 10, 2026

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Finance Markets Mergers & Acquisitions Regulation Shipping

MSC and BlackRock Withdraw EU Approval Request for Barcelona Port Terminal Acquisition

Overview of the Withdrawn Acquisition Request

Background of the Acquisition Plan

BRUSSELS, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Shipping giant MSC and buyout fund BlackRock withdrew their request to the European Union's antitrust regulator to approve their plan to buy the Barcelona port terminal owned by CK Hutchison, a regulatory filing showed.

EU Commission's Investigation

Concerns Over Competition and Pricing

The EU Commission, which acts as the EU competition enforcer, opened a full-scale investigation last December on concerns that the deal could lead to higher prices or reduce the quality of container terminal services.

Details of the Proposed Deal

Under the deal, Terminal Investment Limited Holding (TiL) — a unit of Switzerland-based MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company — and BlackRock would have acquired joint control of Hutchison's terminal at Barcelona port.

Significance of the Barcelona Terminal

The terminal is the main deep-sea gateway for cargo to and from Barcelona and its hinterland. It also connects with traffic to and from southern Europe.

Potential Impact on Rivals

The EU warned that the merged entity might have hampered rival container shipping companies, with MSC receiving preferential treatment.

Responses from Involved Parties

BlackRock, MSC and CK Hutchison did not respond immediately to requests for comment.       

(Reporting by Inti LandauroEditing by David Goodman)

Key Takeaways

  • MSC and BlackRock withdrew their notification for EU approval of the Barcelona port terminal acquisition, halting the Commission’s Phase II review process.
  • The European Commission had launched a full-scale investigation in December 2025, concerned that the deal could raise prices or reduce service quality by giving MSC preferential access.
  • The probe had already been suspended in January 2026 due to insufficient documentation, and the withdrawal avoids a formal decision by the April 30, 2026 deadline.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did MSC and BlackRock withdraw their EU approval request for the Barcelona port terminal deal?
They withdrew after the EU Commission opened a full investigation over competition concerns such as higher prices or reduced terminal service quality.
What company owns the Barcelona port terminal targeted in the deal?
CK Hutchison owns the Barcelona port terminal that MSC and BlackRock planned to acquire.
What was the EU Commission's main concern about the proposed deal?
The EU Commission was concerned that the combined entity could hamper rival container shipping companies and give preferential treatment to MSC.
What is the significance of the Barcelona port terminal?
It is the main deep-sea gateway for cargo to and from Barcelona and southern Europe.
Did any of the companies comment on the withdrawal?
No, MSC, BlackRock, and CK Hutchison did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

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