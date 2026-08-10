MSC and BlackRock Withdraw EU Approval Request for Barcelona Port Terminal Acquisition

Overview of the Withdrawn Acquisition Request

Background of the Acquisition Plan

BRUSSELS, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Shipping giant MSC and buyout fund BlackRock withdrew their request to the European Union's antitrust regulator to approve their plan to buy the Barcelona port terminal owned by CK Hutchison, a regulatory filing showed.

EU Commission's Investigation

Concerns Over Competition and Pricing

The EU Commission, which acts as the EU competition enforcer, opened a full-scale investigation last December on concerns that the deal could lead to higher prices or reduce the quality of container terminal services.

Details of the Proposed Deal

Under the deal, Terminal Investment Limited Holding (TiL) — a unit of Switzerland-based MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company — and BlackRock would have acquired joint control of Hutchison's terminal at Barcelona port.

Significance of the Barcelona Terminal

The terminal is the main deep-sea gateway for cargo to and from Barcelona and its hinterland. It also connects with traffic to and from southern Europe.

Potential Impact on Rivals

The EU warned that the merged entity might have hampered rival container shipping companies, with MSC receiving preferential treatment.

Responses from Involved Parties

BlackRock, MSC and CK Hutchison did not respond immediately to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Inti LandauroEditing by David Goodman)